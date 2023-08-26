THE GARDEN GUY: Saffron Finch petunia dream comes true





Most of my life as a horticulturist, there has been a longing for a good yellow petunia that would thrive all summer in the South.

Next year, that dream comes true for gardeners everywhere. Via plant trials, it came true for me this year, with the new Supertunia Saffron Finch petunia.

The name is picture-perfect. Saffron has been described as the color of the rising sun, a color of rare beauty obtained from the crocus.

But the name is perfect for matching the colors of the South American bird known as the saffron finch.

If I might chase a taxonomic rabbit, last week I jokingly described how the South African phlox isn't a phlox but a Jamesbrittenia.

Well, the saffron finch, ever so beautiful, is not really a finch but a tanager.

Supertunia Saffron Finch petunia will offer continuous flower production sporting blooms that are a deep sunny yellow over most of the flower with softer shades along the margin.

In the South, as you head into late summer, the flowers transition to creamy yellow.

Like others in the Supertunia class, it will reach about 12 inches tall with a 24-inch spread.

I received mine in early April and chose to plant some as partners with the new Superbena Pink Cashmere verbena.

The summer has been absolutely torrid, but an almost daily regimen of watering coupled with an every-other-week feeding with water-soluble fertilizer has kept them going and really delivered magical results. Mid-August is the time many a petunia has crossed the rainbow bridge, if you know what I mean.

This morning, however, just before writing this, ruby-throated hummingbirds fed multiple times on both the Supertunia Saffron Finch petunia and the Superbena Pink Cashmere verbena. Spicebush swallowtails have also found them both to be on the menu.

Kim Mixon, our real estate guru in Phenix City, Ala., across the Chattahoochee River from Columbus, Ga., helped me out by having the Eden Estate Management guys design her window box with the Supertunia Saffron Finch on both ends and adjacent to the new Supertunia Mini Vista Sangria, also making its debut in 2024.

The result was absolutely riveting. It also makes a statement about how a patch or display of Supertunia Saffron Finch petunias at the entrance to your home is like a welcome sign.

The Young's Plant Farm 2023 Garden Tour in Auburn, Ala., had the Supertunia Saffron Finch in super displays: one with the new Supertunia Hoopla Vivid Orchid petunia and another with Supertunia Royal Velvet petunia. One thing is certain, colors like purple, violet and dark burgundy create a "holy wow" factor with the yellow of the Saffron Finch.

Plenty of sun and fertile organic rich soil will be the first step to the green thumb. If you choose to plant the petunia in the ground, amend your soil as needed for good drainage.

Supertunias planted in containers, on the other hand, is easy using good fluffy potting soil and will have your porch, patio or deck dazzling. Regular water and fertilization are the norm for summer containers and will keep them performing all summer, making you look like an expert.

The new Supertunia Saffron Finch petunia will no doubt be in high demand next spring, so don't be timid when shopping. Put them in the basket the moment you see them, then shop for companions.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist, garden speaker and author of "Tough-as-Nails Flowers for the South" and "Captivating Combinations: Color and Style in the Garden."

The Ruby-throated hummingbird visits both Supertunia Saffron Finch petunia and Superbena Pink Cashmere verbena in mid-August. (TNS/Norman Winter)



The Supertunia Saffron Finch is making its debut in 2024. The colors of the petunia reflect the colorful South American bird. (Robert Lewis/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology via TNS)





