Arkansas moves kickoff to noon for football season opener in Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE — The game time has been changed for Arkansas’ season-opening football game against Western Carolina on Saturday.

The game between the Razorbacks and the Catamounts will kick off at noon at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It was originally scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The change is due to the forecast, which calls for a high of 95 degrees Saturday in Little Rock, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity will result in a heat index that makes it feel closer to 100 degrees.

Recent trends have been for the high temperatures to persist later into the day.

Unlike its other scheduled games, Arkansas is able to control the start time for Saturday’s game because it will only be shown on streaming channels ESPN+ and SEC Network+, and not on a traditional TV network.

As part of the SEC’s contract with ESPN, each school will have one home game streamed each season and controls the time that game will kick off.