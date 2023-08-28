Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 17-23 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 17
Anthony James Cahoy, 23, Hazleton, Iowa, and Angela Christine Blosser, 20, Colcord, Okla.
Cole Patrick Ellison, 27, and Kelsey Marie Meyer, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Juan Gabriel Estrada Nava, 38, and Nora Daysi Mora Garcia, 34, both of Lowell
David Morris Heimel, 60, Watts, Okla., and Kristina Kay Whitfield, 49, Siloam Springs
Joshua Anthony Kardell, 20, and Hannah Grace Willoughby, 20, both of Corydon, Ind.
Troy Stetson Key, 22, Gravette, and Savannah Marie Samuels, 20, Huntsville
Tyler Pike, 28, and Kalijah Mae Johnson, 23, both of Hiwasse
Casey Lee Stoddard, 40, Bentonville, and Kathryn Rae De Penning, 35, Sully, Iowa
Urrico Stefon Thornton, 29, and Hiba Nadeem, 29, both of Bentonville
Jorge Eduardo Trelles, 65, and Norma Teresa Quipuzco Rios, 45, both of Fayetteville
Derrick Jordan Wilkerson, 29, and Mackenzie Catherine Newby, 27, both of Rogers
Dalton Nolan Womack, 26, and Julianna Carol Lewis, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Aug. 18
Spencer Cross Bivens, 23, Cave Springs, and Lauren Elizabeth Compton, 22, Lamar, Mo
Eric Lee Cargill, 25, and Maria Guadalupe Salinas Cruz, 22, both of Rogers
Mauricio Chavero Jr, 38, and Melissa Dannette Johnson, 49, both of Bella Vista
Ethan Scott Gadberry, 33, and Brooke DeVonne Stone, 22, both of Bentonville
Dylan Steven Geick, 28, and Amber Jean Morgan, 29, both of Prairie Village, Kan.
Mason Michael Gilsinger, 26, and Morgan Brooke Neal, 26, both of Farmington
Carlos Daniel Herrarte Flores, 25, Green Forest, and Cesilia Llanet Rincon Herrera, 22, Eureka Springs
Takato Iwata, 33, and Allison Renee Gablenz, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Zachary Daniel Leonard, 26, and Trinity Quinn Pierce, 22, both of Lino Lakes, Minn.
Edgar Daniel Perez Trejo, 28, and Maria Gabriela Caravantes Campos, 27, both of Centerton
Mark Allen Thornton, 59, Bella Vista, and Tarsha Shepherd, 51, Garfield
Aug. 21
Hunter Michael Guinn, 25, and Taylor Maria Elizabeth McNair, 21, both of Rogers
Robert Louis Mader Jr, 69, Rogers, and Joy Ring Burnett, 69, Bella Vista
Donald Leon Manning, 83, and Sharon J Duncan, 82, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Aroldo Ramirez Salazar, 47, and Flor De Maria Martinez Lopez, 34, both of Rogers
Brian James Risenhoover, 49, and Kaylin Brooke Brouhard, 25, both of Rogers
Fred Joseph Savage, 75, and Maria Elaine Johnson, 71, both of Bentonville
Dustin Guy Sizemore, 31, and Lindsay Nichole Wissman, 28, both of Gravette
Bryan Solero Cartagena, 40, and Merve Gol, 39, both of Denver, Colo.
Michael Jacob Stockinger, 26, and Ashlea Kendall Neumaster, 22, both of Pettigrew
Keith Edward Taylor Jr, 30, and Brittany D. Lindsey, 26, both of Bentonville
Aug. 22
Derrick Anthony Dean, 31, and Aubrey Dawn Doss, 34, both of Pea Ridge
Brandon Lee Douglas, 43, Gentry, and Casey Sandlin Scarborough, 43, Pryor, Okla.
Gaddiel Daniel Gadea Vega, 33, and Courtney Michelle Baker, 48, both of Springdale
Todd Allen Hodge, 53, Salem, Mo., and Kelli Dawn Homeyer, 54, Bella Vista
Guillermo Melena, 21, and Esmeralda Guzman Ayala, 20, both of Rogers
Phillip Ray Novick, 81, and Maureen Ann Beeman, 75, both of Rogers
Michael Paul O'Bannon, 50, and Kristina Nicole O'Bannon, 41, both of Bella Vista
Roy Keith Widmann, 64, and Rhonda Kay Thomas, 62, both of Rogers
Aug. 23
Eric Noel Bishop, 38, and Brooke Marie Owens, 33, both of Bella Vista
Eduardo Ramon Contreras, 26, and Ruby Celeste Espinoza Olvera, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Juan Rafael Delgado Delgado, 45, and Dilcia M. Alcantara, 35, both of Bentonville
Kameron Robert King, 26, and Whitney Page Minnie, 25, both of Rogers
Ryan Michael Kirby, 26, and Macey Leigh Netherton, 25, both of Bentonville
Vincent Joseph Love III, 32, and Lauren Elizabeth Harper, 33, both of Dallas, Texas
Luke Douglas Reinke, 36, and Courtney Amanda Castro, 34, both of Garfield
Tyler James Sauls, 23, and Katherine Joy Eddy, 22, both of Centerton