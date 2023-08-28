Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 17-23 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 17

Anthony James Cahoy, 23, Hazleton, Iowa, and Angela Christine Blosser, 20, Colcord, Okla.

Cole Patrick Ellison, 27, and Kelsey Marie Meyer, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Juan Gabriel Estrada Nava, 38, and Nora Daysi Mora Garcia, 34, both of Lowell

David Morris Heimel, 60, Watts, Okla., and Kristina Kay Whitfield, 49, Siloam Springs

Joshua Anthony Kardell, 20, and Hannah Grace Willoughby, 20, both of Corydon, Ind.

Troy Stetson Key, 22, Gravette, and Savannah Marie Samuels, 20, Huntsville

Tyler Pike, 28, and Kalijah Mae Johnson, 23, both of Hiwasse

Casey Lee Stoddard, 40, Bentonville, and Kathryn Rae De Penning, 35, Sully, Iowa

Urrico Stefon Thornton, 29, and Hiba Nadeem, 29, both of Bentonville

Jorge Eduardo Trelles, 65, and Norma Teresa Quipuzco Rios, 45, both of Fayetteville

Derrick Jordan Wilkerson, 29, and Mackenzie Catherine Newby, 27, both of Rogers

Dalton Nolan Womack, 26, and Julianna Carol Lewis, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Aug. 18

Spencer Cross Bivens, 23, Cave Springs, and Lauren Elizabeth Compton, 22, Lamar, Mo

Eric Lee Cargill, 25, and Maria Guadalupe Salinas Cruz, 22, both of Rogers

Mauricio Chavero Jr, 38, and Melissa Dannette Johnson, 49, both of Bella Vista

Ethan Scott Gadberry, 33, and Brooke DeVonne Stone, 22, both of Bentonville

Dylan Steven Geick, 28, and Amber Jean Morgan, 29, both of Prairie Village, Kan.

Mason Michael Gilsinger, 26, and Morgan Brooke Neal, 26, both of Farmington

Carlos Daniel Herrarte Flores, 25, Green Forest, and Cesilia Llanet Rincon Herrera, 22, Eureka Springs

Takato Iwata, 33, and Allison Renee Gablenz, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Zachary Daniel Leonard, 26, and Trinity Quinn Pierce, 22, both of Lino Lakes, Minn.

Edgar Daniel Perez Trejo, 28, and Maria Gabriela Caravantes Campos, 27, both of Centerton

Mark Allen Thornton, 59, Bella Vista, and Tarsha Shepherd, 51, Garfield

Aug. 21

Hunter Michael Guinn, 25, and Taylor Maria Elizabeth McNair, 21, both of Rogers

Robert Louis Mader Jr, 69, Rogers, and Joy Ring Burnett, 69, Bella Vista

Donald Leon Manning, 83, and Sharon J Duncan, 82, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Aroldo Ramirez Salazar, 47, and Flor De Maria Martinez Lopez, 34, both of Rogers

Brian James Risenhoover, 49, and Kaylin Brooke Brouhard, 25, both of Rogers

Fred Joseph Savage, 75, and Maria Elaine Johnson, 71, both of Bentonville

Dustin Guy Sizemore, 31, and Lindsay Nichole Wissman, 28, both of Gravette

Bryan Solero Cartagena, 40, and Merve Gol, 39, both of Denver, Colo.

Michael Jacob Stockinger, 26, and Ashlea Kendall Neumaster, 22, both of Pettigrew

Keith Edward Taylor Jr, 30, and Brittany D. Lindsey, 26, both of Bentonville

Aug. 22

Derrick Anthony Dean, 31, and Aubrey Dawn Doss, 34, both of Pea Ridge

Brandon Lee Douglas, 43, Gentry, and Casey Sandlin Scarborough, 43, Pryor, Okla.

Gaddiel Daniel Gadea Vega, 33, and Courtney Michelle Baker, 48, both of Springdale

Todd Allen Hodge, 53, Salem, Mo., and Kelli Dawn Homeyer, 54, Bella Vista

Guillermo Melena, 21, and Esmeralda Guzman Ayala, 20, both of Rogers

Phillip Ray Novick, 81, and Maureen Ann Beeman, 75, both of Rogers

Michael Paul O'Bannon, 50, and Kristina Nicole O'Bannon, 41, both of Bella Vista

Roy Keith Widmann, 64, and Rhonda Kay Thomas, 62, both of Rogers

Aug. 23

Eric Noel Bishop, 38, and Brooke Marie Owens, 33, both of Bella Vista

Eduardo Ramon Contreras, 26, and Ruby Celeste Espinoza Olvera, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Juan Rafael Delgado Delgado, 45, and Dilcia M. Alcantara, 35, both of Bentonville

Kameron Robert King, 26, and Whitney Page Minnie, 25, both of Rogers

Ryan Michael Kirby, 26, and Macey Leigh Netherton, 25, both of Bentonville

Vincent Joseph Love III, 32, and Lauren Elizabeth Harper, 33, both of Dallas, Texas

Luke Douglas Reinke, 36, and Courtney Amanda Castro, 34, both of Garfield

Tyler James Sauls, 23, and Katherine Joy Eddy, 22, both of Centerton