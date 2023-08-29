Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Week 1 depth chart, War Memorial future

by Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 6:45 p.m.
Arkansas players take the field prior to a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones and Scottie Bordelon discuss the depth chart for the Razorbacks' season opener against Western Carolina and the team's future at War Memorial Stadium.

