Arkansas freshman tight end Luke Hasz was listed as the No. 1 tight end this week as the Razorbacks prepare to open the 2023 season Saturday against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Hasz, 6-3, 242 pounds, is the only true freshman on the Razorbacks’ roster to top the depth chart. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman tight end Luke Hasz was named a starter on the first depth chart of the fall Monday... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Arkansas freshmen on 2-deep

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content