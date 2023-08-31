Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Previewing Western Carolina, weekend predictions

by Ethan Westerman, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 2:58 p.m.
Western Carolina's Desmond Reid runs with the ball during a game against Presbyterian on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Cullowhee, N.C. (Photo courtesy Western Carolina Athletics)

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman take a look at the Razorbacks’ season-opening opponent and give their take on the biggest games around the SEC.

