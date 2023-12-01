Arkansas fined $100k after court-storming

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC fined the University of Arkansas $100,000 on Thursday for a violation of conference policy that prohibits spectators from entering the playing surface.

Thousands of Razorbacks fans stormed the court at Walton Arena at the end of Arkansas' 80-75 victory over No. 7 Duke on Wednesday night.

Despite a plea from public address announcer John George to stay off the court, students began lining up in aisles throughout the arena with about four minutes remaining. They quickly spilled onto the court as the final buzzer sounded.

The SEC fined the Razorbacks for the third time in a little less than 27 months. Arkansas paid a $100,000 fine following a 40-21 football victory over Texas in September 2021, and paid $250,000 following an 80-76 overtime basketball victory over then-No. 1 Auburn in February 2022.

Money collected from fines during nonconference play is added to the SEC's post-graduate scholarship fund. A fine for an SEC game would be paid to the visiting school.

Fine amounts were adjusted earlier this year and each school's number of violations reset. First-time violators are now fined $100,000, second-time violators fined $250,000 and any subsequent violations will cost $500,000 apiece.

Schools that do not have a violation for four years will have their number of violations reset again.

-- Matt Jones