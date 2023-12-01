Community Briefs Dec. 1

First Presbyterian sets concert

First Presbyterian Church Pine Bluff, 717 W. 32nd Ave., will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. The doors will open at 2 p.m. The event is free and the community is invited to attend.

The concert will feature Satia Spencer, a mezzo-soprano, teacher, and veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Spencer is now a music educator for the Little Rock School District and a clinician for various music and theater programs for youth in the central Arkansas region. She has been a featured artist locally with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and has toured internationally, according to a news release.

Spencer will be joined by Arkansas natives Nisheedah Devré Golden and Janette Robinson. They will be accompanied by pianist Giovanni Antipolo.

For details, follow First Presbyterian Church Pine Bluff on Facebook. The community is also invited to attend worship on Sundays at 11 a.m.

First Baptist choir, bells to perform

The Sanctuary Choir and the Sanctuary Bells of First Baptist Church of Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., will host a special musical presentation of "O Come, Messiah King" at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 in the church sanctuary.

The church invites the community to attend and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with this presentation.

"'O Come, Messiah King' is a collection of songs and narration that tells the story of the long-awaited Messiah, from the prophecies of His coming to the glorious announcement of His birth," according to a a news release.

The concert features arrangements by Lloyd Larson, Mary McDonald, Larry Shackley, Pepper Choplin, and Joel Raney, and includes traditional carols, contemporary classics, and original compositions.

The Sanctuary Choir and the Sanctuary Bells, under the direction of Bryan Bolton, minister of music and children, will be accompanied by piano and guest instrumentalists.

The concert is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Details: First Baptist Church, (870) 534-4741.

DRA announces $31 million in regional

Delta Regional Authority is awarding more than $31 million in investments to 34 projects across Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri through the Community Infrastructure Fund, including several southeast Arkansas sites.

Funding was made available, in part, by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden. The 34 new investment projects will improve basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control in communities across DRA's region.

These projects are projected to create or retain 1,400 jobs and affect nearly 12,300 families, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas projects include:

RISON

The River Ridge Parking Area project in Rison has been awarded more than $280,000 for infrastructure improvements to a parking area and construction of an additional driveway to accommodate the River Ridge Equipment Co.

STUTTGART

The Stuttgart Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements project in Stuttgart has been awarded $2 million for improvements to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

ALTHEIMER

The Altheimer Water Tank and Waterline project in Altheimer has been awarded more than $843,000 to purchase and install a new elevated water tank and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system.

Details: https://dra.gov/programs/critical-infrastructure/community-infrastructure-fund/.

Area Agency sets blanket drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave., will host the Share the Warmth Blanket Drive in Jefferson County from Dec. 4 through Jan. 4. The purpose of the drive is obtain blankets to donate to individuals who are elderly or disabled to keep them warm this winter, according to a news release. For more information call Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones 543-6313 at Area Agency.

Salvation Army auxiliary plans event

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will host See, Sip & Shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at First Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.

"Come see our festive tables, sip punch and shop for Christmas presents," a spokesman said.

Tickets are $10 and are available from any auxiliary member or at the door, the spokesman said.

Robinson

