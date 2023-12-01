Local sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Springdale 52, Carl Junction, Mo. 14

Springdale jumped out to an early 16-4 lead and rolled past Carl Junction to capture the Carl Junction Classic title.

Kaiya McCoy had 13 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who enjoyed a 33-8 halftime cushion and a 51-10 lead after three quarters.

Carolinda Hudson was the only other Springdale player in double figures with 10 points. Charleen Hudson was named the tournament's most valuable player, while McCoy and Jakayla Bunch were selected for the all-tournament team.

Rogers Heritage 49, Clinton 43

Sophie Sarratt's putback with 2:17 remaining put Heritage ahead to stay as the Lady War Eagles defeated Clinton during Thursday's opening round of the Great 8 Classic at Rogers' Mountie Arena.

Sarratt grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give Heritage (4-2) a 44-43 lead, then she added a three-pointer to make it a four-point game with 1:41 remaining. Alexis Lee then slipped behind Clinton's defense and picked up an easy bucket to close out the scoring.

Sarratt finished with 21 points to lead the Lady War Eagles, who used an 15-3 third-quarter run to turn a nine-point halftime deficit into a 39-36 lead. Abigail Parks had 13 points to lead Clinton (5-4).

North Little Rock 51, Rogers 34

North Little Rock went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter and pulled away from Rogers to earn an opening-round victory during the Great 8 Classic in Mountie Arena.

The Lady Charging Wildcats held a 23-12 halftime lead, but Kiara Owens hit back-to-back buckets and pulled Rogers within 23-26 with 6:25 left in the third quarter. North Little Rock then went on its run, with Madison Hatley scoring seven points, and extended its lead to a 38-16 margin.

Katie Fimple, daughter of North Little Rock Coach Darryl Fimple, had eight points in the first quarter and finished with 13 to lead her team, followed by Hatley with 12 and Kinley Mears with 11. The Lady Charging Wildcats played most of the game with Jocelyn Tate, who hurt her ankle on a drive to the bucket late in the first quarter.

Owens had 21 points for Rogers, while Brooklyn Owens added 11.

Bentonville 55, Carthage, Mo. 47

Anna Lee Kulka scored 10 of Bentonville's 15 fourth-quarter points, and the Lady Tigers held off Carthage to take a first-round victory in the Carthage Girls Basketball Invitational.

The Lady Tigers (2-1) took a 15-7 lead after one quarter and led 27-16 at halftime, but Carthage outscored Bentonville 23-13 in the third quarter and made it a 40-39 game before Kulka took charger.

Kulka finished with 26 points and Sadie Steele added 14 for Bentonville, which returns to action at 7 p.m. today against El Dorado, Mo.

Pea Ridge 61, Charleston 38

Pea Ridge built an early 19-9 cushion and went on to defeat Charleston during the semifinals of the Golden Arrow Classic in Lavaca.

The Lady Blackhawks went on to lead 31-17 at halftime and 45-31 after three quarters.

Leah Telgemeier had 17 points for Pea Ridge, which had 11 different players to score. Kyton Johnson had 18 points and Liv McClaine 11 for Charleston.

Broken Arrow, Okla. 59, Harrison 29

Broken Arrow held Harrison to just three points in the second quarter and defeated the Lady Goblins during the Willard (Mo.) Invitational.

Harrison led 11-9 after one quarter before Broken Arrow took over and took a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Lady Tigers then extended it to a 39-20 margin after three quarters.

Brooklyn Mitchell had eight points for the Lady Gobins.

Boys

Springdale 69, Ozark, Mo. 60

Cy Bates and Steven Toston just missed on double-doubles as Springdale defeated Ozark and moved into the championship game of the Republic (Mo.) Tournament.

Bates had a game-high 19 points and 9 rebounds while Toston had 9 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who outscored Ozark 23-13 in the third quarter and turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 57-40 cushion.

Aiden Gazaway added 14 points and and Jarvis Palmer 11 for Springdale, which played without leading scorer Isaiah Sealy for unknown reasons.

Ozark Catholic 65, West Fork 57

Hayden Johnson hit seven three-pointers and finished with 21 points as Valley Springs won the Duel at the Dome tournament title with a victory over host West Fork.

The Griffins had a 19-13 lead after one quarter, but it was cut to 35-32 at halftime and 46-45 after three quarters before they put the game away.

Shep Newcomb, who was named the tournament's most valuable player, added 17 points for Ozark Catholic.

Valley Springs 67, Salem 38

Nate Helams had 18 points to lead a trio of Valley Springs players in double figures as the Tigers rolled past Salem.

Helams scored half of his points in the first quarter as Valley Springs (13-3) rolled out to a 30-10 lead. The Tigers continued the blowout with a 47-22 halftime cushion and a 63-29 lead after three quarters

Levi Carey added 15 points and Keyton Carnahan 12 for Valley Springs.

Ozark Catholic 53, Mountainburg 46

Ozark Catholic outscored Mountainburg 14-8 in the fourth quarter to secure a semifinal victory Wednesday during the Duel at the Dome tournament at West Fork.

The Griffins jumped out to a 16-7 lead after one quarter, only to have the Dragons pull within 28-21 at halftime and 39-38 after three quarters of play.

Shep Newcomb led Ozark Catholic with 30 points, followed by Simeon Spencer with 11. Warren Watkins paced Mountainburg with 14.