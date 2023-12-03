Club News: Andante Music Club, Handweavers, Aquarium Society





Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to attend "Christmas Spirit," a unique program of stories and carols, at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The BRIO Ensemble will perform instrumental Christmas Carols while Christmas stories are narrated. The program leads the audience through many themes of Christmas Spirit including joy, peace, hope, love, sacrifice, generosity and friendship. Highlights are a woodwind quartet playing "Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming," and LeAna Colf playing a flute solo, "I Wonder As I Wander." Bassoonist Cynthia Augspurger will perform a Latin-rock arrangement of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" with the ensemble adding rhythm with percussion instruments.

The BRIO Ensemble consists of Cynthia Augspurger on bassoon, LeAna Colf on flute, Jean Kittelson as narrator and on clarinet, and Jackie Rogers and Charlotte Sorenson, both on clarinet. All five musicians play in the Bella Vista Community Concert Band and other ensembles in the area.

Gloria Grilk is the guest pianist.

The program is free and open to the public.

The club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email cynthia.augspurger@gmail.com.

Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way.

The program will be presented by Ron Widner who will speak about "Civil War Currency." He will have examples of Civil War era coins and paper money on display.

Widner is a native of Doniphan, Mo., who earned a BS and MS in chemistry from the University of Missouri at Rolla. He has extensively studied the "Seated Liberty" and British coinage.

The program is free but donations are accepted to help defray the speaker's costs.

Information: email dkp55@ymail.com.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the Community Room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Hwy 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart & McDonald's. It will be the group's Christmas Party with Southern Strings performing a musical program and treats will be provided. All current and retired Federal Employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of Sons of the America Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Visitors and guests welcome.

Information: (352) 333- 3010 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

American Legion 27

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 27 is holding a Christmas with Santa Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the American Legion, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville.

The party is open for kids up to 12 years old. A parent must accompany their child or children. There will be snacks, including pizza, punch, tea, fruit and cookies.

Email the Legion to register your child by including the parent's name, phone number, kid's name, age and gender. Registration closes Dec. 4.

The post's Christmas Concert Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6, featuring music from The Dead Horse Mountain Band. This luncheon is part of an annual Christmas salute to the residents of the Fayetteville Veterans home. It is an all-you-can-eat meal for $6 per person and is open to the public.

The Shelton Tucker Craft American Legion Post 27 holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Post 27 2024 wall calendars are available for purchase for $10. You can pick up at the legion or send a check for $12.50 to American Legion, 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701 and one will be mailed to you.

Information: Email legionauxunit27@outlook.com.

Aquarium Society

The Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society will hold an aquarium hobby swap meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, in Rogers.

Members sell their excess fish, plants, aquariums and equipment. Free admission to the buying public. Sellers must preregister for tables ($20).

Information: nwaas.com or email info@nwaas.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the main exhibit hall in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Members are invited to bring a holiday treat to share and a wrapped weaving-related gift to the exchange. Guests are welcome.

Information: email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Historical Society

The Benton County Historical Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Bentonville History Museum, 416 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Terry Coberly and Leah Whitehead present will "Christmas Memories of Bentonville." Refreshments will be served.

Information: (479) 696-4210.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will host its annual Christmas Luncheon at noon on Dec. 11 in Sengel Hall (lower level) of St. Theodore's Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. To attend, please sign up by texting (714) 642-1127. Bring a salad or dessert. Holiday dress is encouraged. Please bring your 2022-23 "Christmas in Your Heart" Block of the Month Quilt for Show and Tell.

A beginner's quilt class is being offered by Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 in Sengel Hall (lower level) of St. Theodore's Church. A maximum of 15 people may participate this year. The class will meet weekly for approximately eight weeks. This year's project is a 56" x 70" quilt using classic log cabin blocks. Attendees are expected to provide their own materials. Supply lists will go out in December. If you want to join in the fun and learn something new, please contact admin@calicocutups.com.

Information: Email admin@calicocutups.com.



