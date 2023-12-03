Encouraging youths

Christie Erwin, Jay Barth and the late state Sen. Bill Lewellen were the people of the hour Nov. 14 at the 2023 Friends of Children luncheon benefiting Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

The lunch was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock. Erwin is the founder and executive director of Project Zero, a nonprofit organization that advocates for adoption in the state. Barth is professor emeritus at Hendrix College and director of the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum. Lewellen was the second Black person to serve in the Arkansas Senate and was the lead attorney for the Lake View School District school-funding case. He died in March.

The mission of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is to ensure that all children and their families have the resources and opportunities to lead healthy and productive lives and to realize their full potential, according to its website.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal, photos by Randall Lee/

Special to

the Democrat-Gazette