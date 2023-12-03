FYI Calendar: Arts on Main presents ‘39 Steps’ at King Opera House

Dec. 3 (Sunday)

"Fiddler on the Roof" -- 2 p.m., Skokos Performing Arts Center at Alma High School. $12-$18. skokospac.org.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Produced by Earthen Vessels Drama Co., 2:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 3, King Opera House in Van Buren. $6. kingoperahouse.com.

An Evening With John Cusack -- 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $69.95-$249.95. waltonartscenter.org. CANCELED.

Dec. 4 (Monday)

Through Dec. 17 -- Holiday Market, with a curated selection of fine handmade goods for the holiday season, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. 571-2706.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale -- Dec. 4-10, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 5 (Tuesday)

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Lynette Harris Denton, author of "God and Me," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dec. 6 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Over Water -- American Artists Abroad, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 7 (Thursday)

Silver Tea -- An "elegant high tea," 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Hosted by St. James Episcopal Church as a fundraiser for People Helping People, a non-profit whose mission is providing prescription medications for those who are unable to afford them. Admission is by donation. Victorian attire encouraged. Email darlene@modestojim.net.

A Capote Christmas -- With Anita Paddock and Cody Walls, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Repeat the Sounding Joy -- An "inspired holiday tradition" by the UA Inspirational Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. faulkner.uark.edu.

Dec. 8 (Friday)

Denise Lanuti Studio Show -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

She Said -- An Evening With Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The 39 Steps" -- Produced by Arts on Main, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5-$10. kingoperahouse.com.

"The Lion King Jr." -- 7 p.m. Dec. 8 & 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5-$10.

Dec. 9 (Saturday)

Las Posadas -- A Mexican holiday celebration with food, drinks, music and pinatas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. 571-2706.

Hot Cocoa Social -- With holiday crafts and games for kids, a meet and greet with Santa, and hot cocoa with all the fixings, 10 a.m.-noon at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The community event is free, but T2 asks people to register so that they know how much cocoa to make. www.theatre2.org.

Holiday Open House -- With tours of the 1895 Hawkins House and Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Grove. Tickets $20 at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum. Then the Cocoa Crawl is from 4 to 6 p.m. Mugs for $5 each sale at participating merchants. Seventh annual Christmas Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m., and Santa Claus will be available for visits and photos after the parade at the American Legion. More information on facebook.com/2ndSaturdayTradesDay

Holiday Art Party -- With free crafts, cookies, and local artist vendors, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Pictures with Santa from 12-1:30 p.m. The community event marks the end of RAM's 75th year, and they'll be celebrating with the interment of their 75th time capsule. More information at fsram.org.

A Very SoNA Christmas -- 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $11-$61. waltonartscenter.org.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade -- 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. Parade routes and more information at facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com