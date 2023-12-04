DAR chapter holds meeting

The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Nov. 15 at Lakeside United Methodist Church Center.

Regent Julia Ann Beckham led the group in reciting the DAR ritual and salute to the flag. Secretary Rita Cash reported the minutes of the last meeting had been approved. DeeLois Lawrence gave the treasury report. Corresponding Secretary Lela R. Murray reported the resignation of Janelle Powel, who had been a longtime member in good standing.

Four Good Citizen Medals were donated to the chapter by the family of MarJo Deal, a former member who died. Sandy Poore, former member, also donated medals and certificates to the chapter. These items will be given to deserving students in the area, according to a news release.

Vice Regent Susan Over presented the program on the American Indian with emphasis on Chief Saracen and other Native Americans who lived in Arkansas. Saracen is buried in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pine Bluff. The inscription on his headstone reads: "Friend of the Missionaries. Rescuer of captive children."