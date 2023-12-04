Rogers man dead after officer-involved shooting in Washington County





FAYETTEVILLE — A Washington County deputy shot and killed a 57-year-old man Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

About 10:36 p.m. Sunday, the deputy attempted to stop Scottie Stacy, 57, of Rogers who was driving pickup at Blue Springs Road and Beav-O-Rama Road in northeast Washington County. Stacy refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, with Stacy driving through a fence, down a dead-end road and into a field, where he stopped, according to the release.

When the deputy got out of the patrol car to approach Stacy, Stacy began rapidly accelerating in reverse toward the deputy and the patrol car, striking the patrol car, according to the news release.

The deputy fired their weapon in response to Stacy’s actions, according to the news release. Central Emergency Medical Service was requested, but the driver died at the scene. A passenger in the pickup was not injured, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

Neither the deputy nor the person shot have been identified.

Sheriff Jay Cantrell has asked Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the shooting.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will do an internal review to make sure agency policies were followed, according to the news release. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, as is normal procedure.

Stacy’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where manner and cause of death will be determined, according to state police.







