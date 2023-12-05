Broughton to lead heart clinic in PB





LITTLE ROCK – CHI St. Vincent has announced the opening of CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic-Pine Bluff, a new satellite cardiology clinic led by cardiologist Dr. Stephen T. Broughton.

The new clinic is located within the Little Rock Allergy & Asthma Clinic in Pine Bluff and will offer appointments weekly on Wednesdays to help provide greater access to cardiology services in an underserved region of the state.

"This clinic will help bridge the divide and expand access to cardiology services for rural and minority patients," CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute President Marcia Atkinson said in a news release. "We look forward to serving more patients in Pine Bluff as part of our mission to ensure that every individual, regardless of race or geography, has access to quality healthcare."

The cardiology clinic will focus on diagnosing and developing personalized treatment plans for heart disease and conditions of the vascular system. The addition of the Pine Bluff clinic will allow for greater opportunities to receive cardiology services in its predominantly Black population. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Blacks are 30% more likely to die from heart disease or to experience high blood pressure than non-Hispanic whites.

After attending medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Dr. Broughton completed his residency in internal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Most recently, he completed his interventional cardiology fellowship training immediately following his cardiology fellowship program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Broughton is certified in cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the National Medical Association, the American Heart Association and the Association of Black Cardiologists.

The CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic-Pine Bluff is located inside Little Rock Allergy & Asthma Clinic at 3900 S. Hickory St. in Pine Bluff. To make an appointment with the clinic, call (501) 664-0941. For more information on CHI St. Vincent, visit chistvincent.com.



