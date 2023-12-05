Community Briefs Dec. 5

UAM slates commencement Friday

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold its fall commencement exercises at 10 a.m. Friday in the Steelman Field House. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Scheduled speakers include UAM Chnacellor Peggy Doss and Michael Moore, vice president for Academic Affairs for the University of Arkansas System, according to a news release.

The university will present academic credentials ranging from master's degrees to technical certificates. A clear bag policy is in place for all guests.

Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be accessible from UAM's homepage. Details: www.uamont.edu or the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033.

Ivy Center programs set

The Ivy Center for Education will host two workshops.

Today -- The Future Medical Professionals will host a workshop on "The Importance of Good Dental Hygiene" from 6-7 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' South Central Medical Center,e 1601 W. 40th Ave. The workshop presenter will be local dentist, Dr. Garrett Taylor DDS, along with hygienists. Seventh through 12th graders interested in becoming dentists and hygienists are encouraged to attend. Participants should use the entrance at the back of the building. Those who cannot attend in person should use Zoom.

Dec. 12 -- The Ivy Center will present a Flight Engineering and Virtual Aviation Training Workshop from 6-7 p.m. at the Generator, 435 Main Street and on Zoom. The presenter will be Pine Bluff native Eric Burdette, a pilot with Southwest Airlines. Students in 7-12th grades interested in flight engineering are encouraged to attend.

To attend workshops virtually, use the Zoom ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061. Interested students and parents should email Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com. Details: follow the Ivy Center for Education on Facebook, Instagram and website ivycenterforeducation.com.