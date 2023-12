Marriages

George Gray, 29, and Morgan Duclos, 28, both of Owasso, Okla.

Jonathan Sandberg, 42, and Amber Townsend, 38, both of Little Rock.

Jaylon Jordan, 25, and Lourdes Delgado Arriaza, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jack Geurta, 26, and Porter Pryor, 28, both of Little Rock.

Warren West, 68, and Sandra Savage, 65, both of Jacksonville.

Francisco Miranda Chavira, 44, and Liliana Reyes Medrano, 39, both of Magnolia.

Kaelyn Williams, 27, and Johnathon Thompson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Robert Crowell, 74, of Conway and Pamela Cyphers, 73, of Little Rock.

Clarance Wilson, 50, of Belzoni, Miss. and Shemeka Robinson, 46, of North Little Rock.

Rolando Lopez, 46, and Eden Encinares, 45, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-4087. Shakala Hay v. Fred Hay.

23-4089. Arthur Jordan v. Sharonda Williams.

23-4090. Amanda Proffitt v. Stanley Breshears.

23-4093. Jeremy Miller v. Rosie Miller.

23-4095. Darren Duckworth v. Hannah Duckworth.

23-4096. Mirna Giron v. Wilson Vicente.

23-4098. Alice Jimerson v. Rickey Jimerson.

23-4099. Jasmine White v. Dominique White.

23-4100. Jennifer Lara v. Darlen Alexander.

23-4106. Jaquelyn Shelton v. Charles Shelton.

GRANTED

22-1181. Caitlin Hixson-White v. Albert White.

22-4378. Michelle Andrews v. Gary Andrews.

23-1669. Floyd Harvey v. Angela Harvey.

23-1867. Jane Griffin v. Jess Griffin.

23-2349. Lakesha Smith v. Steven Smith.