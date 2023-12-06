Panel of federal judges say lawsuit challenging Arkansas congressional districts can move forward

Today at 7:36 p.m.

by Dale Ellis

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston speaks July 2, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (File Photo/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The same three-judge panel that recently dismissed a federal lawsuit contesting Arkansas' redrawing of its congressional districts following the 2020 Census denied a motion to dismiss a similar case brought by a different set of plaintiffs.

On