Arkansas freshman trio picks up All-SEC honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas trio of Jaylon Braxton, Andrew Chamblee and Isaiah Sategna were named to the Freshman All-SEC squad, which is voted on by league coaches, on Thursday.

The cornerback Braxton is a true freshman while the offensive tackle Chamblee and the receiver and return specialist Sategna are redshirt freshmen.

Tight end Luke Hasz, who would have likely been a slam-dunk choice for the All-Freshman squad, suffered a broken collarbone on the Hogs' first possession of Week 5 against Texas A&M.

Braxton quickly worked his way up the depth chart at a crowded position in the Arkansas secondary and wound up making six starts in nine games played.

The Frisco, Texas, product had 20 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 1 interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Braxton made his biggest impact late in the season with takeaways in back-to-back games. The 6-0, 185-pounder snatched the ball away from Florida senior receiver Ricky Pearsall on the Gators' first offensive snap of the game and returned it for a 33-yard touchdown to vault Arkansas to a 14-0 lead in a game the Razorbacks won 39-36 in overtime.

The following week, Braxton made a diving interception against Auburn before leaving the game with a shoulder injury that kept him out the final two games. Braxton has posted to social media he is returning to the Razorbacks for 2024.

Sategna gave a lift to the Arkansas special teams with an 88-yard punt return touchdown, the fourth-longest in school history, early in a loss to BYU. The Fayetteville High product wound up with a 12.0-yard punt return average and a 21.7-yard kickoff return average.

The 5-11, 180-pounder is the first Arkansas return specialist to make the Freshman All-SEC team since De'Vion Warren in 2017.

Sategna wound up sixth on the Razorbacks' single-season chart with 680 total return yards and his 169 total return yards against BYU rank third in a single game at Arkansas. He led all SEC freshmen in both punt return average and kickoff return average.

Sategna came on as a receiver late in the year and finished with 15 receptions for 129 yards, including touchdown catches against Alabama and Florida International.

Chamblee, a Maumelle High product, appeared in 12 games and made eight starts at left tackle following his redshirt season in 2022. The 6-6, 304-pounder is the first Razorback offensive lineman to be named to the Freshman All-SEC squad since teammate Brady Latham in 2020.

Chamblee started the first four games at left tackle and wound up with 405 snaps, the sixth-most on the offensive line.

Hasz was on track to challenge for Freshman All-America honors in September. By the time of his season-ending injury on Sept. 30 he had 16 receptions for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 of them coming in a 34-31 shootout loss at No. 12 LSU.

Hasz wound up third on the team in receptions behind receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa. His receiving yardage actually exceeded Freshman All-SEC tight end Brett Norfleet of Missouri, who had 17 receptions for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns, with two of those scores coming in the season finale at Arkansas.

Like Hasz, Arkansas freshman running back Isaiah Augustave also flashed All-SEC type credentials, though his came later in the year when he ran for 101 yards against FIU and 80 against Missouri in the season finale.





Freshman All-SEC team

OFFENSE

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL

QB Chris Parson Miss. State

RB Sedrick Alexander Vanderbilt

RB Rueben Owens Texas A&M

WR Trey Wilson Florida

WR London Humphreys Vanderbilt

TE Brett Norfleet Missouri

OL Andrew Chamblee* Arkansas

OL Earnest Greene Georgia

OL Kadyn Proctor Alabama

OL Lance Heard LSU

OL Chase Bisontis* Texas A&M

OL Trovon Baugh* South Carolina

C Connor Lew Auburn

DEFENSE

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL

DL T.J. Searcy Florida

DL Keldrick Faulk Auburn

DL Donterry Russell Miss. State

DL Kelby Collins Florida

LB Suntarine Perkins Ole Miss

LB Taurean York Texas A&M

LB Raylen Wilson Georgia

DB Jaylon Braxton Arkansas

DB Caleb Downs Alabama

DB Jalon Kilgore South Carolina

DB Jordan Castell Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL

PK Alex McPherson Auburn

P Jackson Ross Tennessee

RS Isaiah Sategna Arkansas

KOS McPherson Auburn

LS Walker Himebauch Kentucky

*Tied for final spot



