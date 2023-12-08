Daughter’s testifies in LR man’s trial in homicide of wife that victim was sad, isolated before death

Today at 3:21 a.m.

by John Lynch

Great Seal of Arkansas in a court room in Washington County. Thursday, June 21, 2018,

Margaret "Meg" Clevenger spent her final days isolated and lonely, her daughter told a Pulaski County jury tasked with deciding whether her father, Clevenger's husband, murdered the 57-year-old mother of three on Labor Day 2018 in Little Rock.

