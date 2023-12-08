First stakes race at Oaklawn features well-known trainers

HOT SPRINGS — Their names may not yet be known to the masses — give them time — but the 12 horses in the first stakes race in a new season at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort hail from some familiar barns.

Hall of Fame trainers Steve Asmussen and Wayne Lukas get above-the-title billing in today’s $150,000 Advent Stakes, featured on a 10-race card that drew more than 100 entrants. Between them, they have totaled 14 riding titles in Hot Springs, a track-record 12 for Asmussen, who sends out an uncoupled entry in the Advent, which is 5 1/2 furlongs for 2-year-olds.

Asmussen entered Valentine Candy, the 2-1 program favorite, and 10-1 risk Bye Bye Liam. Though both drew outside posts (10 and 11, respectively), they are worthy of respect from the man with an Oaklawn-record 104 stakes victories.

Lukas, slowed a little at 88 years old but still competitive, goes with Market Street (post 3), 20-1 on the morning line with 2022-23 Oaklawn leader Cristian Torres up and stakes winner in Maryland for another trainer.

“This horse hasn’t been finishing very well,” Lukas said. “I’m either doing a poor job or he’s got me fooled. He hasn’t been finishing, so the 5 1/2 appealed to me.” Keith Asmussen, a top-10 rider in his first Oaklawn season, rides Bye Bye Liam for his father, who named Ramon Vazquez on Valentine Candy. Longtime Asmussen clients Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt, who met while attending the University of Texas and received an Eclipse Award with sprinter Mitole, an Oaklawn graded winner, are among the shareholders in Valentine Candy.

The Advent, its 2021 inaugural won by Chris Hartman-trained former claimer Kavod and in 2022 by Count de Monet from Tom Swearingen’s barn, is the first stakes since Oaklawn renovated its track surface in the offseason.

“Obviously next step for these 2-year-olds, coming from different areas and meeting in the middle,” Asmussen said. “It looks like a very competitive race.” Both Asmussen horses in the Advent gained maiden victories in plush surroundings,, front-running Valentine Candy on July 22 at Saratoga and rallying Bye Bye Liam on Oct. 29 at Churchill Downs. Valentine Candy placed third in the $200,000 Bowman Mill at Keeneland after running ninth in the seven-furlong Grade I $300,000 Hopeful on Sept. 4 at Saratoga.