FYI Calendar: Hot Cocoa Social Saturday at TheatreSquared

Today

Bake and Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., in the Community Room next door to the Heritage Museum on the Berryville square. 870-423-2323.

Denise Lanuti Studio Show -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.today & Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

She Said -- An Evening With Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jingle Jam -- A holiday dance party, 6-10 p.m. at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. $25-$50. nwamovementhub.com.

"The 39 Steps" -- Produced by Arts on Main, 7 p.m. today, 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5-$10. kingoperahouse.com.

"The Lion King Jr." -- 7 p.m. today & 2 p.m. Saturday, Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5-$10.

"A Christmas Carol" -- An adaptation by Amy Herzberg and Bob Ford, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Dec. 24, with additional shows on Dec. 17 & 22, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$71. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Saturday

Las Posadas -- A Mexican holiday celebration with food, drinks, music and pinatas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. 571-2706.

Super Saturday -- Holiday Sing-Along With Mr. Troy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hot Cocoa Social -- With holiday crafts and games for kids, a meet and greet with Santa, and hot cocoa with all the fixings, 10 a.m.-noon at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Free, but register at theatre2.org.

Holiday Open House -- With tours of the 1895 Hawkins House and Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

LEGO Club -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Grove. Tickets $20 at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum.

Holiday Art Party -- With free crafts, cookies, and local artist vendors, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Pictures with Santa from 12-1:30 p.m. fsram.org.

Jams & Jellies Fundraiser -- With homemade jams and jellies by Jill Werner of Agatha's Table, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free admission. www.bellavistamuseum.org.

A Very SoNA Christmas -- 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $11-$61. waltonartscenter.org.

A Rockin' Holiday Reception -- 2-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cookies With Santa -- With songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate, 2-3:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. No registration required. www.bvpl.org.

Crafternoon -- Jar lid Christmas ornaments, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade -- 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. Parade routes and more information at facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl -- 4-6 p.m., downtown Prairie Grove. Mugs $5 at participating merchants.

Christmas On The Square -- With goody bags, pony rides and kettle corn and Santa Claus, 5:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Lincoln.

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. downtown.

Holiday Parade of Lights -- 6 p.m., Mock to Buchanan to South Pittman in Prairie Grove. Santa after the parade at the American Legion building.

Morrow Country Christmas -- With carriage rides, ponies, bounce houses, caroling, a chili dinner and Christmas lights, 6-9 p.m., Possum Holler Boutique, 17152 Mountain Road.

Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m., downtown Gentry.

