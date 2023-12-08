UNLV shooter had list of targets at two schools

LAS VEGAS -- The assailant in the deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, had a list of targets at the school and at East Carolina University in North Carolina, police said Thursday.

Three faculty members were killed and a fourth was wounded by the gunman who opened fire on the campus Wednesday before dying in a shootout with police, according to university officials.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill identified the suspect as Anthony Polito, a longtime business professor. Before the shooting, the gunman mailed 22 letters to university faculty members across the U.S., but the content of those letters wasn't immediately known, McMahill said at a news conference Thursday.

The sheriff said police have contacted everyone on Polito's list, except for one person who was on a flight.

"None of the individuals on the target list became a victim," McMahill said.

The sheriff said investigators were still looking into a motive but noted that Polito applied for several jobs at various colleges and universities in Nevada and was denied the job each time.

The suspect's weapon, a 9mm handgun, was purchased legally last year, McMahill said. Police were still investigating how many rounds were fired during the rampage. The sheriff said the gunman brought 150 additional rounds of ammunition with him to the campus, and that police found nine loaded magazines on the shooter after he was killed.

In a letter to students and staff, university President Keith E. Whitfield said that the shooting "was the most difficult day in the history of our university." He identified two of the victims who were killed as business school professors Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan "Jerry" Chang. Whitfield said the name of the third victim will be released after relatives have been notified of the death.

The wounded man, a 38-year-old visiting professor, was downgraded to life-threatening condition Thursday, police said at a news conference.

Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as the gunman roamed UNLV's Lee Business School on Wednesday and opened fire just before noon on the fourth floor, where faculty and staff offices for the accounting and marketing departments are located.

Navarro-Velez, 39, was an accounting professor who held a Ph.D. in accounting and was currently focused on research in cybersecurity disclosures and data analytics, according to the school's website.

Chang, 64, was an associate professor in the business school's Management, Entrepreneurship & Technology department and had been teaching at UNLV since 2001. He held degrees from Taiwan, Central Michigan University and Texas A&M University, according to his online resume. He earned a Ph.D. in management information systems from the University of Pittsburgh.

Investigators searched an apartment in nearby Henderson, Nev., late Wednesday as part of the investigation and retrieved several electronic devices, including Polito's cellphone, one of the officials said.

Polito was a professor in North Carolina at East Carolina University's department of marketing and supply chain management from 2001 to 2017, according to a statement released Thursday by the school. He resigned in January 2017 as a tenured associate professor.

One of Polito's former students at East Carolina University, Paul Whittington, said Polito went on tangents during class about his many trips to Las Vegas. Polito told his students he visited twice yearly, staying in different hotels and going to various clubs, Whittington said.

"He was really, really, really fixated on the city of Las Vegas," Whittington said. "I think he just really liked going there."

Polito also seemed obsessive over anonymous student reviews at the end of each semester, Whittington said. Polito told Whittington's class that he remembered the faces of students who gave him bad reviews and would express that he was sure who they were and where they sat, pointing at seats in the classroom, Whittington said.

After opening fire, the gunman went to several other floors of the business school before he was killed in a shootout with two university police detectives outside the building, which is next to the university's student union, UNLV police Chief Adam Garcia said.

Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo, Ken Ritter, W.G. Ramirez, Terry Tang, Russ Bynum and Robert Jablon of The Associated Press.