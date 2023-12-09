LR man convicted of wife’s 2018 murder, sentenced to life in prison

Jury takes 7 minutes to decide after defense accuses son

Today at 3:14 a.m.

by John Lynch

court gavel

A Pulaski County jury on Friday took only seven minutes to decide on a life sentence for a 63-year-old Little Rock man who beat his wife to death then tried to pin her bloody, brutal murder on the couple's 30-year-old son.

Earlier,