Attorney general rejects ballot language for a proposed constitutional amendment that aims to strengthen Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act

The Arkansas Attorney General's Office has rejected ballot language for a proposed constitutional amendment to strengthen the state's Freedom of Information Act.

In a letter Monday to David Couch, one of the leaders of the Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, the group behind the amendment effort, the attorney general's office said the proposal's ballot language suffered from a "lack of clarity on key terms," among other issues.

Before a group can begin collecting signatures to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, the attorney general first needs to approve its ballot language. Under Arkansas law, the attorney general has the authority to approve, reject or rewrite the ballot title and popular name for a proposed amendment. The office rejected both the amendment's popular name and ballot title.

The attorney general's office said the proposed constitutional amendment's ballot language failed to contain the full text of its proposal in its ballot title and didn't sufficiently explain its impact on current state laws if it were to pass.

If approved the proposed constitutional amendment would give Arkansans a constitutional right to government transparency and a right for them to sue the government if it fails to comply with the sunshine law. It also would make it difficult for the General Assembly to change the Freedom of Information Act.

If the state Legislature wanted to make changes to the sunshine law, two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers would need to approve the change, which would not take effect until after Arkansans voted to approved it through a referendum in the next general election.

The group also has submitted a proposed initiated act to the Attorney General's Office for approval, which would include more specific changes to the state's sunshine law, such as creating the Arkansas Transparency Commission to help citizens obtain records.

The attorney general's office has until Dec. 18 to render a decision on the proposed initiated act.



