Dassault Falcon Jet to expand Little Rock facility

Dassault Falcon Jet is expected this morning to announce a major expansion of its facilities at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock.

During a meeting Tuesday morning, members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission in a unanimous voice vote authorized airport staff to amend the current ground lease agreement with Dassault for a new effective date of Jan. 1, 2024.

The new proposed agreement anticipates Dassault will make a minimum of $100 million in capital investments to the premises by the end of 2034, according to Airport Commission documents.

Under the terms of the current agreement, which took effect in 2012, Dassault leases just over 130 acres. The amended agreement would add 4.36 acres along the southeast boundary of the current property. Additionally, upon Dassault's request or Jan. 1, 2030, whichever occurs first, officials have agreed to add approximately 24.17 acres to the north to facilitate the expansion.

Those additions would bring Dassault's total land under lease to close to 159 acres, Airport Commission documents said.

The current agreement is due to expire at the end of 2040, with the potential for two 10-year renewals. The new agreement would expire at the end of 2064, with one potential 10-year renewal.

More information about the expansion is expected at a news conference this morning at the airport.