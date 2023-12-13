Razorbacks' 2024 football schedule finalized

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team will play its first conference game in the expanded SEC on Sept. 21, 2024, when the Razorbacks play at Auburn.

The SEC announced the full schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday during a two-hour reveal show. The league will expand to 16 teams next season with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

Arkansas will open the season with three consecutive non-conference games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Little Rock on Aug. 31, at Oklahoma State on Sept. 7 and in Fayetteville against Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 14.

The Razorbacks’ first two SEC games will be played away from home — at Auburn and against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 28.

Arkansas will play its first home SEC game Oct. 5 against Tennessee. It will mark the second consecutive season the Razorbacks won’t play a home conference game until October.

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to host SEC teams LSU on Oct. 19, Ole Miss on Nov. 2 and Texas on Nov. 16.

The home schedule concludes with a non-conference game against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23.

Arkansas’ other road SEC games are scheduled to be played at Mississippi State on Oct. 26 and Missouri on Nov. 30.

The 2024 season will include two bye weeks for each team. The Razorbacks will not have games on Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.

Arkansas went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in SEC play in 2023. The Razorbacks will play their fifth season under head coach Sam Pittman in 2024 and their first year with former head coach Bobby Petrino on staff as the team's offensive coordinator.

Arkansas 2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 — Arkansas-Pine Bluff (in Little Rock)

Sept. 7 — at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 — Alabama-Birmingham

Sept. 21 — at Auburn

Sept. 28 — Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5 — Tennessee

Oct. 19 — LSU

Oct. 26 — at Mississippi State

Nov. 2 — Ole Miss

Nov. 16 — Texas

Nov. 23 — Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30 — at Missouri