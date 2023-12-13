Simmons’ path to Harding started in Africa

Sometime's it is OK to be wrong.

In Tuesday's column, it was written the Harding University head football coach was born and bred in Arkansas, and that was just half true as a reader informed me in a kindly manner.

Paul Simmons was born a little further south than Ashdown, where he played high school football.

He was born in the African nation of Zambia, where his parents were missionaries and teachers at Namwianga Mission. But most consider him an Arkie because he chose to stay home first to play football at Harding, a Church of Christ school, and then coach there.

Another reader, this one a junior at Columbia University in New York, where the first emailer now lives (the reach of the iPad edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is amazing), who reminded me he predicted quarterback Cole Keylon would lead Harding to the national championship.

Henry Oltman, my nephew who is enrolled at Columbia, and Keylon are friends and graduated together from Harrison High School.

Not sure of how many stops Simmons had between Zambia and Arkansas, but he was led to the right place and apparently is an incredible role model -- not just for his family and team, but an entire community.

(stars)

It made sense for Sheridan to hire Kevin Kelley as its new head football coach.

When New England Patriots Coach Bill Billichick says someone is the best high school coach in America, people should listen.

Kelley led Pulaski Academy to nine state championships and a 216-29-1 record before becoming the head coach at Presbyterian (S.C.) College where he resigned after one football season.

The problem there was commitment but not on Kelley's part.

He becomes the third head coach of the Yellowjackets in three years as Tyler Turner resigned for a position at Goodpasture Christian in Nashville, Tenn.

Kelley is an unconventional coach who is a great leader and has the ability to get all the talent out of players. But one thing the Sheridan fans will have to get used to, he doesn't believe in punting and he'll onside kick in a heartbeat.

(stars)

In response to another emailer who asked if Arkansas Razorback basketball fans should be concerned, the answer is absolutely not.

No doubt Eric Musselman would like to have more wins right now. But with this many new players, there was no way this team was going to gel and have the same chemistry as last year's team, which had the luxury of playing games in August in Italy.

You don't travel abroad and spend 24 hours a day together without bonding.

Going into the break from games for semester finals, Musselman said he was still defining his rotation.

Teams always get in better shape and learn during practices. But until they bring practice to the floor in a game, the head coach is blending.

The Razorbacks are practicing this week and play host to Lipscomb this Saturday at 5 p.m. in North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, and don't be surprised if the rotation hasn't been tweaked.

(stars)

This Saturday is kickoff for bowl season when Georgia Southern takes on Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which not played on the beach, but 14 miles away in Conway, S.C.

By the time we get to the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1, there will have been 39 bowl games.

All total, that is 82 schools in postseason action and only 48 not eligible.

Why is that OK but the NCAA Basketball Tournament takes 68 teams and more than 280 are left out?

The NCAA needs to expand the field, increase TV ratings and with an extra four-day weekend of games, add money for distribution to every team.