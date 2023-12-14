Benton County sheriff’s office to honor detective who died in 2022 crash in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County sheriff's office plans to honor a deputy who died last year in a motorcycle crash while acting as an escort for Wreaths Across America.

Detective Paul Newell, 51, of Gravette was escorting the procession through Bentonville on Dec. 17 when he struck a curb, lost control and collided with a 2022 Freightliner truck, according to an accident report.

The sheriff's office is adding Newell's name to its deputy memorial, according to a news release. An unveiling event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in front of the office's main entrance at 1300 S.W. 14th St.