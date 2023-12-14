Church official quit over pastor’s actions

Months before Immanuel Baptist Church Lead Pastor Steven Smith apologized to his congregation for failing to tell them about an accusation that a former ministry staffer had sexually abused a child, a church employee resigned over Smith's handling of a different matter involving a minor.

In a letter dated Sept. 14, Courtney Reissig told Smith it was "with a grieved heart" that she was stepping down from her job as the church's discipleship content director after nearly two years.

The "lack of transparency, accountability, and handling" of a recent "abuse situation makes my position here untenable," she wrote.

"I believe in the church as God's means of spreading his glory. I love the people in this place. I love what I do here," she wrote. "But I cannot violate my conscience and conviction about how serious issues (like abuse) are disclosed and responded to in the church."

In an interview Tuesday, Reissig said she wrote the letter before she was aware of the sexual abuse allegations lodged by two former elementary-age girls against Patrick Stephen Miller, 37, the congregation's former assistant director of children's ministry.

Charged with second degree sexual assault in January 2019 in connection with one of the girls' allegations, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in January 2022 and was given a one-year suspended sentence; he is now attempting to have his criminal record sealed.

Smith informed the congregation about the case on Sunday, hours after an article about it was published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In her resignation letter, Reissig was referring to a case involving a student ministry volunteer in her 20s and a high school boy.

According to a letter Smith wrote to the congregation on Sept. 7, church officials briefly suspended the volunteer in 2020 after discovering that she was engaging in an "inappropriate texting relationship" with a high school student she helped oversee.

The woman was subsequently allowed to return as a children's ministry volunteer, but stepped aside three years later after confessing that "there had been physical contact between her and the boy when he was 16," Smith wrote.

"I reported the matter to the police and to the woman's employer, since she is a teacher. ... I was told by the police that this would not be a criminal matter since the reported level of physical contact did not rise to the level of criminal assault or abuse," Smith wrote. "At this point, she has wisely withdrawn from involvement [in] the church, is seeking godly counsel, and is showing initial signs of repentance."

According to Reissig, however, parents weren't notified of the volunteer's prior misconduct when she was allowed to return.

Smith also didn't notify the state's child abuse hotline at the time the inappropriate texts were discovered, only doing so three years later, Reissig said.

In a Sept. 10 meeting with the members of the congregation, a recording of which was provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by a longtime member, Smith indicated that he hadn't notified law enforcement three years ago.

"We just dealt with it in-house in 2020," someone at the meeting said.

Smith replied, "That's right, that's right."

Smith's wife, Ashley, was assigned as the woman's "accountability partner," Smith can be heard saying in the recording.

Reissig said Smith was also reluctant to notify congregants in August after new details emerged.

In his conversations with her, Reissig says Smith maintained that the family didn't want the incident disclosed and emphasized that the teenager had reached Arkansas' age of consent for sexual activity before physical contact had been initiated.

Reissig said she argued that mistreatment of a minor should be swiftly disclosed to the members, regardless of whether it constituted a violation of the Arkansas criminal code.

"I said 'Christians believe a lot of things that are lawful are not biblical, so we can't make that argument. We go by the Bible. This is not right and they need to know,'" she said.

Other than Smith and Executive Pastor Doug Pigg, ministry employees seemed to recognize the need to promptly inform the congregation, she said.

At a meeting where the issue was discussed, "the tone of the staff was almost 100 percent -- probably 100 percent -- 'Please disclose your plan for disclosing,'" she said. "The staff underneath Steven and Doug, they wanted it out. They wanted a plan for telling."

Pigg didn't respond to requests for comment, and Smith declined requests for interviews.

In a written statement, however, he maintained that the matter had been handled appropriately.

"Many people from outside our church have differing opinions about how and when we should have told our congregation about this incident. However, a few facts are indisputable. As soon as we learned there had been inappropriate physical contact between this young woman and the teenage boy, I reported it to the child abuse hotline. They told me that, based on the facts, it would not be investigated as a criminal matter. My staff and I then agreed to tell the congregation. Over the next days, we met with numerous professionals to determine the best way to let people know what happened. Then we sent an email to everyone on the church, telling them about the situation," he said.

The private Christian school where the woman worked quickly investigated the matter, a school official told the Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

The woman "is no longer employed here," the official said.

"As soon as I became aware of the church situation, we immediately investigated to ensure the safety and care of our students. We took swift and decisive action and parents were notified immediately," he said.

While Smith was telling staffers that "inappropriate texting" had occurred, Reissig said a member of the boy's family told her that "inappropriate photos" had also been sent.

Concerned that the child abuse hotline might not have received all the information, Reissig said she submitted the information herself, both over the phone and online.

With August over and Labor Day nearing, Reissig said she continued to hold out hope that Smith would share the news with members, as she had urged.

But Sunday, Sept. 3, came and went without the pastor telling worshipers what he knew. Returning to work on the first day after Labor Day, Reissig said she told Smith and Pigg she was quitting.

They asked her to reconsider, she said, and she held off for several days.

After reading a draft of Smith's Sept. 7 the letter, Reissig said she advised Smith that it was a mistake to withhold the identity of the volunteer from members.

"I thought 'People were going to know who it is already and so, if you don't name her name, then they're going to think you're protecting her,'" Reissig recalled.

She also advised him not to weigh in on whether crimes had been committed, she said.

"[Telling people] that it hadn't risen to the level of a crime -- we don't know that," she said that she told him.

Later that day, Smith sent the letter out anyway, with the name omitted and the assertion that no criminality was involved, she said.

It made no mention of inappropriate photos being sent to the minor.

At that point, Smith and Pigg were still trying to convince her to remain on staff, she said, suggesting she work part-time and attribute the cutback to her busy life as a mother.

Given the revelations, Smith told her he worried about the timing of the departure, she said.

"He said 'We can't handle the optics of you resigning,'" she said.

As Reissig had urged, Smith eventually scheduled a meeting for Sept. 10 so that concerned churchgoers could ask questions.

But he told them, inaccurately, Reissig said, that he was the only church staffer who had notified the hotline.

On an audio recording of the meeting that the Democrat-Gazette obtained from a longtime Immanuel member, Reissig can be heard correcting the statement, telling the audience she had notified them twice.

In an email exchange afterwards that Reissig shared with the Democrat-Gazette, Smith complained that he'd been blindsided by her public revelation.

"We are all going for transparency and me not knowing that you had in fact reported twice, certainly made me look weak," he wrote.

Despite leaving, Reissig said she continues to wish the best for the congregation.

"I love the people of Immanuel and I love Immanuel and I believe in the church and I believe in the good it could do in the city," she said.

She's asking God to bring healing and dispel darkness in the days ahead.

"I'm continuing to pray that the truth would come to light, that justice would prevail for those who have been hurt and victimized, and that God would be honored in everything that we do going forward -- both at Immanuel and as Christians," she said.