Judge temporarily blocks Sanders from bypassing Arkansas board on prison beds

A Pulaski County circuit judge has issued an order blocking the governor from using two recently passed laws to bypass the Arkansas Board of Corrections' constitutional authority, while Attorney General Tim Griffin has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Corrections saying it violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Patricia James on Friday afternoon comes in response to a lawsuit the board filed Thursday against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Corrections Department Secretary Joe Profiri.

A recent dispute between the Board of Corrections and Sanders came to a head Thursday when board members voted to suspend Profiri with pay. Sanders' handpicked Profiri as secretary to lead the corrections department.

The board argues that Profiri and Sanders attempted to go around its constitutional authority through two recently passed state laws, Acts 185 and 659.

James' restraining order issued Friday temporarily bars the state from enforcing Act 185 and some sections of Act 659. James has set a hearing date for Dec. 28.

Just minutes after James' order posted online, Griffin's office announced a separate lawsuit against the Board of Corrections, alleging that the board violated the state's open meetings and records law when it hired outside counsel during a closed session and that it failed to properly respond to a Freedom of Information Act request from the attorney general's office.

During the closed session, the board decided to hire attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan of Hall Booth Smith to represent the board in the lawsuit against Sanders and Profiri.

"The Board of Corrections has shown a complete disregard for the law, so I am asking the court to step in to compel compliance," Griffin said in the news release announcing his lawsuit.