Dressed to the nines





A glamorous evening of haute couture awaited guests at Miracle Ball on Dec. 9 in Children's Hall at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Guests were greeted by co-chairmen Tiffany and Daniel Robinson as they entered a draped hallway filled with gowned mannequins and fashion sketches. The hall was transformed using the theme Couture Christmas. Walls were lined with window displays featuring fashions, jewelry and florals. Tables were covered in embroidered and sequined cloths, alternating low and tall arrangements of white roses and hydrangeas.

A five course meal with a designer theme was served and included Gucci Gougere, Dior Salad, Versace Scallop on the Half Shell, Ralph Lauren Elk Chop and Coco's Gateau Roule.

The program included a live auction with an array of luxury items including a "Kick Up Your Christian Louboutin Heels" Party at Barbara/Jean for 10, a Michael Kors Collection Show Experience at New York Fashion Week, and a 24.7 carat Burmese ruby spark creations necklace and earring set. Entertainment was by Genine Latrice Perez and the Dizzy 7 with special guest Cody Belew.

Hosted by the Arkansas Children's Foundation and the hospital's Auxiliary, the event raised more than $1 million.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins





Donna Collier, Mark and Gena Winfield, Jessica Sutton, Le'Kita Brown and Fred Scarborough on 12/19/2023 at Miracle Ball at Arkansas Children's Hospital Children's Hall. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





