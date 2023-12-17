Little Rock pastor declines to say whether he told Oklahoma church about child sex abuse investigation in 2018

About four months before Patrick Stephen Miller's arrest on a charge accusing him of sexually assaulting a child at a Southern Baptist church in Little Rock, Miller's Oklahoma employer threw him a party and invited all the kids.

In a July 31, 2018, letter to parents, First Moore Baptist Church Kids Pastor Walter Bradley announced that his colleague, Miller, would be departing, but that first there would be a gathering to "celebrate Patrick."

On social media that day, Oklahoma City-area children were told, "Make sure you are in Kids Worship on the 19th to love on Patrick before he leaves!"

Neither announcement mentioned the police investigation unfolding in Little Rock or what Miller was accused of doing to a grade-school-aged girl at Immanuel Baptist Church in 2015, when Miller was that church's assistant director of children's ministry.

It isn't clear whether First Moore officials knew about the investigation in 2018. After issuing a statement on Thursday pledging to cooperate with authorities and share information with their congregation, they declined on Friday to answer questions from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

On Saturday, Immanuel Baptist Lead Pastor Steven Smith repeatedly declined in a phone interview to say whether he had notified First Moore officials about the police investigation in 2018.

The decision for Miller to leave his job as the associate kids pastor at First Moore, Bradley told parents in 2018, had been a difficult one, and Miller was the one who had made it.

"I assure you that this was not an easy decision for Patrick to make, but he has decided that it is time for him to move on to the next step in God's plan for his life," Bradley said in the letter.

Although parents were in the dark, Miller, whose father-in-law is an Immanuel Baptist Church deacon, was aware by that point that an investigation was underway. A Little Rock detective had been leaving messages on a phone belonging to Miller's wife, Chelsea Roseberry Miller, but had not been able to get him on the phone, according to June 2018 notations in the case file obtained by the Democrat-Gazette through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request.

On Dec. 5, 2018, Oklahoma officials told Little Rock police they were launching a "threat of harm" case based on the Arkansas allegations. That same day, Oklahoma officials removed the two foster children for whom the Millers had been caring, Little Rock police records show.

Jessica Chevarie, a child welfare specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, "described Mrs. Miller's response as appropriate and distraught upon learning of the children's removal," Little Rock Detective Brandon Eggerth wrote.

"Mr. Miller was described as seemingly nervous, reddened face, staring at the ground, avoiding eye contact, and he did not inquire as to the reasons for the children's removal," Eggerth wrote.

Two days later, Eggerth signed an affidavit representing to Little Rock District Court Judge Hugh Finkelstein that there was probable cause to issue a warrant for Miller's arrest.

On Dec. 10, 2018, Miller, who is now 37, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals and booked by the Oklahoma County sheriff's office. A "fugitive transport" subsequently brought Miller back to Little Rock where he was housed, for a time, in the Pulaski County jail, police records state.

On Jan. 11, 2019, Miller was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, a felony charge accusing him of engaging in sexual contact with a child less than 14 years old.

The assault was alleged to have taken place while Miller was working at Immanuel Baptist, a job church officials say he held from May 2014 until January 2016 before going to First Moore.

Smith, Immanuel's pastor since early 2017, opted not to inform his congregation about the allegations, the arrest or the criminal proceedings that followed over the next three years.

Joseph Gates, an Immanuel Sunday School teacher and attorney representing the victim and another accuser as they battle to keep Miller's record unsealed, has portrayed the silence as counterproductive.

In a Dec. 8, 2023, letter to the congregation's deacons, ministers, finance and personnel team members and Sunday School leaders, Gates said the girl's family had asked Immanuel in 2018 to alert other parents within the congregation of the allegations but that "Immanuel chose not to tell the parents of potentially affected girls."

"As a result, no other victims of Patrick Miller came forward during the time of the public prosecution," Gates wrote.

In January 2022, Miller pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor harassment, which can occur when a defendant "strikes, shoves, kicks, or otherwise touches a person, subjects that person to offensive physical contact or attempts or threatens to do so."

He was given a one-year suspended sentence, with 19 days credit for time served, and wasn't required to register as a sex offender.

Miller's case wasn't covered by the news media initially and garnered attention only months after he petitioned to have his misdemeanor sealed.

Since then, the victim and another accuser have objected, sharing additional details in a November court filing and with dozens of Immanuel's top leaders earlier this month.

The Democrat-Gazette wrote about the petition to seal on Dec. 10. Hours later, Smith informed his congregation about the allegations for the first time, telling them he was doing so "in the spirit of transparency."

Before doing so, Immanuel cut its livestream. Smith asked guests to leave the sanctuary so that members could have what he referred to as a "family meeting."

Expressing regret that he hadn't informed members sooner, Smith said, "We're in a very steep learning curve with how best to protect people, especially our children."

Smith assured the congregation that church leaders had cooperated with law enforcement and contacted congregations to warn them.

Days after Smith shared details with his congregation, the Oklahoma church announced it is making disclosures of its own.

First Moore officials told the Democrat-Gazette on Thursday that they are "in the process of informing our congregation" about the allegations "and will share any and all pertinent information with the authorities."

"While current leadership only recently became aware of our church's past connection with the accused, we are disheartened by this troubling conduct and pray for all those who have been impacted," the church said in a written statement.

"This type of behavior goes against all we stand for as a church and is not tolerable, nor will be tolerated in the future," it said.

"Although we have no relationship with the accused and there has been no indication of any alleged behavior occurring in the context of our church, we will work with authorities in the case that any information comes to light. We again are heartbroken for anyone who has been impacted and believe that all churches should do everything they can to stop this kind of behavior from happening," it said.

It's unclear whether Immanuel Baptist, one of Little Rock's largest and most prominent Baptist congregations, notified its fellow church 330 miles to the west.

In a written statement to the Democrat-Gazette on Dec. 9, Smith had defended his handling of the matter, saying at one point that the church's "leaders knew this man had applied for employment at other churches, which is why they contacted those churches."

But in a revised written statement later shared with a Christian news site, julieroys.com, Immanuel omitted the line about contacting other churches, the publication reported Wednesday.

First Moore officials Friday declined to tell the Democrat-Gazette whether Immanuel had alerted them about the police investigation.

Saturday, Smith repeatedly declined to say whether he had informed First Moore Baptist about the 2018 criminal allegations, telling the Democrat-Gazette by telephone that he would have no comment and that no one on his behalf would answer any questions at this time.

Under Arkansas law, with limited exceptions, ministers, priests, rabbis and other religious worker are required to immediately notify the state child abuse hotline if they have "reasonable cause to suspect" child maltreatment.

Officials at Immanuel promptly did so, both in March 2016, when the victim first came forward and in April 2018, when the child shared additional information about her interactions with Miller.

But pastors were not obligated, under the rules of the Southern Baptist Convention, to share that information with their own congregants or with others who might be at risk.

If Bradley, the First Moore kids pastor, was aware of the 2018 Arkansas criminal investigation, it isn't reflected in a summary of the interview he gave to a Little Rock detective on Dec. 13 of that year.

He said Miller had left the job around July or August of 2018 "due to normal conflicts [and] changes that occur in the ministry; namely a toll on his family and leadership struggles," he said, according to an information sheet summarizing the conversation.

He "denied any reports of inappropriate behavior by Mr. Miller during his time" at First Moore and indicated he was only vaguely aware of a potential problem elsewhere.

"Mr. Bradley stated that Mr. Miller disclosed an incident happening at an Arkansas church, which involved some type of game with kids. Mr. Bradley could not remember the name of the Arkansas church," the detective wrote.

"[Bradley] said First Moore Baptist Church investigated the incident but did not discover information that withheld employment from Mr. Miller."

As an employee at First Moore, Miller had been "amazing" at writing curriculum and interacting with children, Bradley told the detective.

Today, Immanuel's board of deacons is scheduled to meet and to discuss Smith's handling of sex abuse allegations.

In the Arkansas Baptist State Convention's 2022 annual report, the church was listed as having 2,386 members, with an average worship attendance of 925.

Smith has already faced criticism for reinstating a ministry volunteer who had previously engaged in an "inappropriate texting relationship" with a 15-year-old high school student.

The adult, who was nearly a decade older than the boy, admitted in August that the texting had been accompanied by inappropriate "physical contact" as well, Smith wrote in a Sept. 7 letter to the "Immanuel Family."

Smith said he had notified the police and the woman's employer about the admission, and she had "wisely withdrawn from involvement [at] the church."

After being told by a relative of the boy that "inappropriate photos" had been sent on Snapchat, Courtney Reissig, the church's discipleship content director at the time, said she filed her own reports with the state child abuse hotline to be sure they had received that information.

In an interview, she said Smith had been reluctant to share the information with Immanuel members, arguing that the family didn't want the incident disclosed and maintaining that the teenager had reached Arkansas' age of consent for sexual activity before any physical contact had been initiated.

On Sept. 14, Reissig submitted her resignation, writing in a letter shared with the Democrat-Gazette that the "lack of transparency, accountability, and handling" of the "abuse situation makes my position here untenable."

Although she loved Immanuel's people and her work, "I cannot violate my conscience and conviction about how serious issues (like abuse) are disclosed and responded to in the church," it stated.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.