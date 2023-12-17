Meredith Donovan Sokora - Phillip Lee Gamber

Wedding vows were exchanged by Meredith Donovan Sokora and Phillip Lee Gamber at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Hunt Chapel in Rogers. Ryan Hughes of Souls of Christ Community Church in Bentonville officiated.

Maureen and Richard Sokora of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Faith and Gary McLaughlin and Catherine and Michael Donovan, all also of Little Rock, and the late Mary Louise and Joseph Nahay Sokora.

The groom is the son of Chuck and Deborah Gamber of Denver and the late Anne Gamber. He is the grandson of the late Charles Leroy Gamber Jr. and the late Jane Gamber both of Arvada, Colo.; and the late Henry Mitchell Reynolds and the late Nancy Reynolds, both of Clemson, S.C.

The chapel was decorated with large gold urns of roses, peonies and mixed greenery.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a mermaid-style crepe gown embellished with floral lace. The bodice had a bateau neckline and illusion back. She also wore her mother's cathedral length wedding veil encrusted with pale blue crystals and delicate white flowers. She carried a bouquet of peonies, white O'Hara garden roses, Quicksand roses and plum ranunculus.

Serving as matron of honor was Rebecca Storment of Fayetteville and maid of honor was Alyssa Tapper of Los Angeles. Bridesmaids were Shelby Sokora of Salt Lake City and Gabrielle Roark of Little Rock. They wore evergreen column gowns and carried pink roses, ivory spray roses and silver dollar eucalyptus.

Best man was Reid Thornton of Bentonville. Groomsman was Joshua Leonard. Guests were seated by Riley Sokora of Salt Lake City and Liam Donovan of North Little Rock.

Flower girls were Emery Gillespie and Lilette Gillespie; ring bearer was Clive Gillespie, all of Denver.

A reception was held at The Ballroom at I Street in Bentonville. Guest tables covered in ivory satin held crystal vases filled with O'Hara roses, pale pink and white peonies, ivory spray roses and plum ranunculus.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with bachelor's degrees in dietetics and nursing. She is a cardiovascular surgical nurse.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in integrative physiology from the University of Colorado. He is an account manager for Spark Strategy.

The couple are living in Bentonville after wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico.