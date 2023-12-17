Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Christie; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press