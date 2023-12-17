Ferguson-White

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts was the setting Nov. 17 for the marriage of Julia Elizabeth White and Michael Trevor Ferguson. The Rev. Ray Durham officiated.

Parents of the bride are Jeanie and Robin White of Conway. Her grandparents are the late Lois Gene and Paul Russell of Magnolia, the late Mary White of Stamps and the late Alan White of Lewisville.

The groom is the son of Julie and Mark Ferguson of Conway. He is the grandson of Caroline Baker and the late David Baker, also of Conway, and Linda and Herbert Ferguson of Russellville.

A seated dinner in the museum's Cultural Living Room followed the ceremony. A reception was held the next evening at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center.

The bride has a degree in insurance and risk management from the University of Central Arkansas. She is an account executive for an insurance brokerage firm specializing in transportation and logistics.

The groom has bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Arkansas. He has a law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law and a master's in tax law from the University of Florida School of Law. He is a certified public accountant and a mergers and acquisitions tax lawyer at Ernst & Young.

The couple are living in Dallas after a honeymoon in South Africa.