Arkansas attorney general rejects proposed ballot language for initiated act aimed at bolstering state’s Freedom of Information Act

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Monday nixed proposed ballot language for the Arkansas Citizens for Transparency committee's proposed initiated act that is aimed at strengthening the state's Freedom of Information Act.

Certification of the proposed popular name and the proposed ballot title for the committee's initiated act is required to clear the way for the committee to begin collecting signatures of registered voters in its attempt to get its proposed initiative act on the 2024 general election ballot. Under Arkansas law, the attorney general has the authority to approve, reject or rewrite the ballot title and the popular name. The proposed popular name is the Arkansas Government Transparency Act.

The Republican attorney general said in a letter dated Monday to committee members David Couch and Jen Standerfer that "My decision to certify or reject a popular name and ballot title is unrelated to my view of the proposed measure's merits."

Griffin said having "reviewed the text of your proposed initiated act, I must reject your popular name and ballot title due" to several provisions that would be clearly unconstitutional if enacted and the lack of clarity of several key terms.

The proposed initiated act would create the Arkansas Transparency Commission, which would consist of five members, three appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court and one each appointed by the Senate president pro tempore and the speaker of the House.

It would have the authority to issue advisory opinions, conduct transparency audits, direct government officials to comply with the records requests and issue disciplinary actions for noncompliance, including filing lawsuits to make government officials comply with records requests.

Griffin said under Spradlin vs. Arkansas Ethics Commission, the requirement that the state Supreme Court appoint members to this transparency commission is clearly unconstitutional.

"In Spradlin, the Court reviewed a challenge to an initiated act that created the Arkansas Ethics Commission and required the Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court to appoint one of the five members of the commission," he wrote. "The Court held that requiring a judicial-branch official to appoint someone to a commission that is not related to 'the administration of justice' violated the article 4, sections 1 and 2 of the state constitution, which strictly separate the powers of Arkansas's three coordinate branches of government.

"The powers and duties as described in Spradlin are nearly identical to the powers and duties of the commission described in your proposed text," Griffin said. "Therefore, Spradlin's holding indicates that your proposed method of appointments to the commission is unconstitutional."

Among other things, the proposed initiated act also would:

— Define a public meeting as members of an elected body meeting to discuss public business.

— Repeal Act 883 of 2023 that allows school boards to meet in executive sessions to discuss legal matters.

— Outline when public bodies are allowed to meet behind closed doors to discuss cybersecurity matters.

— Give courts the ability to assess civil penalties against government bodies that fail to lawfully comply with a records request.

— Allow a litigant to recoup legal fees if a court finds they "substantially prevailed" in their lawsuit.

The push to strengthen the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act began during a special session Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called in September to overhaul the state's sunshine law. After attorney and blogger Matt Campbell had requested communications and records on expenditures by Arkansas State Police related to Sanders' security detail, the Republican governor called lawmakers back to Little Rock, saying the Freedom of Information Act needed to be amended to better take the governor's safety concerns into account.

Sanders also said the 1967 Arkansas Freedom of Information Act -- considered by many as one of the more liberal transparent open records and meeting laws in the country -- slowed down the working of state government, as state officials often choose not to discuss certain topics, such as potential business agreements, over email out of fear the emails would be subject to a records request.

However, after receiving bipartisan pushback from the public, Sanders and the Legislature agreed in the September special session to a scaled-down law that exempts "records that reflect the planning or provision of security services provided" to the state's constitutional officers.

The Arkansas Citizens for Transparency committee's proposed initiated act would make records related to security subject to disclosure within three months.

Griffin's rejection of the the committee's proposed ballot language for the proposed initiated act comes a week after Griffin rejected proposed ballot language for the committee's proposed constitutional amendment aimed at strengthening the state's Freedom of Information Act. The proposed constitutional amendment is a companion to the proposed initiated act.

In his letter to attorneys for the Arkansas Citizens for Transparency committee on the proposed constitutional amendment, Griffin said the proposal's ballot language suffered from a "lack of clarity on key terms," among other issues.

Among the terms Arkansas Citizens for Transparency failed to clarify were "government transparency," and "notice, meetings and records," the attorney general said in his letter rejecting the proposed amendment's ballot title, which is language meant to summarize the amendment to voters.

The proposed constitutional amendment is aimed at giving Arkansans a constitutional right to government transparency and a right for Arkansans to file legal action against the government if it fails to comply with a lawful records request. The proposed amendment also would make records related to security subject to disclosure within three months.

It also would make it difficult for the General Assembly to change the Freedom of Information Act. If the state Legislature wanted to make changes to the sunshine law, two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers would need to approve the change, which would not take effect until after Arkansans voted to approve it through a referendum in the next general election. If the Legislature wanted to make an immediate change to the Freedom of Information Act, nine-tenths of lawmakers in both chambers would have to approve the change, which would take effect immediately upon passage. However, voters would get a chance to veto and overturn the law through a referendum at the next general election.

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.