Chile voters spurn new charter

Voters rejected on Sunday a proposed conservative constitution to replace Chile's dictatorship-era charter, showing both the deep division in the South American country and the inability of political sectors to address people's demands for change made four years ago.

With nearly all votes counted late Sunday, about 55.8% had voted "no" to the new charter, with about 44.2% in favor.

The vote came more than a year after Chileans resoundingly rejected a proposed constitution written by a left-leaning convention and one that many characterized as one of the world's most progressive charters.

The new document, largely written by conservative councilors, was more conservative than the one it had sought to replace, because it would have deepened free-market principles, reduced state intervention and might have limited some women's rights.

Javier Macaya, the leader of the conservative Independent Democratic Union party, recognized the defeat and urged the government not to raise the issue again.

"From a perspective of coherence and respect for democracy, we recognize the results," Macaya said.

If the new charter winds up being rejected, the Pinochet-era constitution -- which was amended over the years --- will remain in effect.

That is what ex-President Michelle Bachelet had hoped for when she voted early Sunday.

"I prefer something bad to something worse," said Bachelet, who has campaigned to reject the new constitution.

One of the most contentious articles in the proposed new draft said that "the law protects the life of the unborn," with a slight change in wording from the current document that some have warned could make abortion fully illegal in the South American country. Chilean law currently allows the interruption of pregnancies for three reasons: rape, an unviable fetus and risk to the life of the mother.

Another article in the proposed document that sparked controversy said prisoners who suffer a terminal illness and aren't deemed to be a danger to society at large can be granted house arrest. Members of the left-wing opposition have said the measure could end up benefiting those who have been convicted of crimes against humanity during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

The new proposed document, which says Chile is a social and democratic state that "promotes the progressive development of social rights" through state and private institutions, was also opposed by many local leaders who say it would scrap tax on houses that are primary residences, a vital source of state revenue that is paid by the top income earners.

A view of Mapocho river at dawn in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution which dates back to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)



Poll workers prepare for a referendum vote on the draft of a new constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution which dates back to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)



Chile's President Gabriel Boric, center, poses for a picture with supporters as he arrives to vote on the draft of a new constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution which dates back to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete)



Chile's President Gabriel Boric, center, poses for a picture with supporters as he arrives to vote on the draft of a new constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution which dates back to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete)



Chile's President Gabriel Boric votes on the draft of a new constitution in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution which dates back to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete)



A woman arrives to vote on the draft of a new constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution which dates back to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)



People arrive at a polling station to vote on the draft of a new constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution that dates to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)



An electoral worker rests at a polling station in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. For the second time in as many years, Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the current constitution which dates back to the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

