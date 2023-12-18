Depleted Houston rallies for OT win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Houston Texans gave themselves a confidence boost winning without injured quarterback C.J. Stroud and several other key players.

In the process, the Texans took a step toward possibly ending their playoff drought under first-year Coach DeMeco Ryans.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Texans -- with backup Case Keenum at quarterback -- rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 Sunday.

"Man, we know Kai can kick it, so that's all we were preaching," said Texans running back Devin Singletary, whose 34-yard touchdown in OT was wiped out by a holding call. "Just get across midfield. If we can't get a touchdown, give him a chance. And we gave him a chance and he came through for us."

Houston (8-6) entered the day one spot outside of the AFC's seven-team playoff field. The Texans kept pace with AFC South rival Indianapolis (8-6), who they visit in the regular-season finale.

The Texans left their standout rookie quarterback in Houston in the concussion protocol. Others missing included top receiver Nico Collins, right tackle George Fant and a pair of defensive starters including end Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 overall draft pick.

"Of course we miss C.J., we miss Will, we miss Blake," Ryans said. "A lot of guys are out, and our guys didn't blink. It didn't matter. Whoever steps on that field, we expect our guys to give their best and that's what our guys did today."

This was Keenum's first start since Week 17 of the 2021 season for Cleveland. He filled in for Stroud and shook off an early pick-6 by Elijah Molden and four sacks. Keenum threw for 229 yards and a touchdown. Keenum helped Houston outgain the Titans 340-204.

He also won his third consecutive start for Houston, counting the final two games of the 2014 season. This is the 35-year-old veteran's second stint with the Texans among the seven NFL teams in his career, and he said he's built for this.

"I've been in a lot of situations," Keenum said. "I've been in a lot of systems, been in a lot of different games and God's made me who I am for this, for moments like this. I'm just trying to make sure that I'm ready when my number's called. Like I said before, you don't have to get ready if you stay ready."

The loss eliminated the Titans (5-9) from playoff contention along with clinching a second consecutive losing record under Coach Mike Vrabel.

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis left with 1:49 left in overtime after being sacked for the seventh time with his left leg caught underneath him in the pile. He didn't put pressure on the leg as he was helped off initially, then walked off. He was jogging on the sideline after a check in the medical tent.

"It could have been a lot worse, but I think I'll be all right," Levis said.

Fairbairn had just missed the last five games with an injured quadriceps muscle, and he helped the Texans claw back. He made field goals of 23, 27 and 53 yards as the offense stalled close to the goal line.

Keenum drove the Texans to their lone touchdown with 3:03 left, helping tie it at 16 and force overtime. He found Noah Brown for a 3-yard TD pass.

Singletary ran for 121 yards and nearly finished the game with a 34-yard TD run in the final seconds of overtime. His run was wiped out by a holding call on John Metchie, setting up Fairbairn's field goal.

Houston03673--19

Tennessee67030--16

First Quarter

Ten--Levis 1 run (kick failed), 7:09.

Second Quarter

Ten--Molden 44 interception return (Folk kick), 13:56.

Hou--FG Fairbairn 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Hou--FG Fairbairn 27, 6:27.

Hou--FG Fairbairn 53, 2:42.

Fourth Quarter

Ten--FG Folk 45, 7:28.

Hou--N.Brown 3 pass from Keenum (Fairbairn kick), 3:03.

First Overtime

Hou--FG Fairbairn 54, :00.

Attendance--66,219.

HouTen

First downs2114

Total Net Yards340204

Rushes-yards32-14830-66

Passing192138

Punt Returns2-334-17

Kickoff Returns3-711-19

Interceptions Ret.1-01-44

Comp-Att-Int23-36-117-26-1

Sacked-Yards Lost4-377-61

Punts6-46.6678-45.25

Fumbles-Lost1-01-0

Penalties-Yards8-675-50

Time of Possession36:3233:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Houston, Singletary 26-121, Ogunbowale 1-17, Hutchinson 1-5, Pierce 1-3, Sims 1-1, Keenum 2-1. Tennessee, Spears 9-30, Levis 4-25, Henry 16-9, Burks 1-2.

PASSING--Houston, Keenum 23-36-1-229. Tennessee, Levis 17-26-1-199.

RECEIVING--Houston, Brown 8-82, Schultz 4-58, Singletary 4-49, Woods 3-30, Jordan 1-14, Metchie 1-1, Sims 1-0, Beck 1-(minus 5). Tennessee, Henry 4-1, Burks 3-62, Moore 3-39, Okonkwo 3-36, Hopkins 2-21, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-33, Spears 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) watches his game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is injured after being sacked against the Houston Texans during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts to play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates his catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) works in the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (92) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

