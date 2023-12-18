Little Rock pastor acknowledges some may want him gone over handling of information on former staffer’s sexual assault case

If the members want him to step aside, Immanuel Baptist Church Lead Pastor Steven Smith told them Sunday he is prepared to do so, saying he and his wife "continue to serve at the will and the pleasure of the congregation."

"If at any point now [or] in the future, this church believes God's anointing or call upon my service at Immanuel has been lifted, I will not resist the will of the church," he said. "Until then, we want to continue to press on in our mission to advance the kingdom."

Smith's comments, which were not livestreamed, came at the end of the 9 a.m. service in Little Rock.

His wife, Ashley, stood with him as he spoke.

The Southern Baptist minister acknowledged that the church, which dates to 1892, "has been diminished by recent public attention" but said he believes he answered the call of God by coming to Immanuel.

One week ago, Smith apologized to the congregation for failing to inform it about an accusation that a former ministry staffer had sexually abused a child.

On Sunday, Smith portrayed recent days as difficult.

"I realize emotions run high on this subject and for very good reason. I also realize that some within our church family may feel I should no longer be the pastor. I want you to know I'm not offended by such sentiments should they exist. I might feel the same way if I were sitting where you are and only recently learning about these events."

Patrick Stephen Miller, now 37, was accused of sexually assaulting an elementary-aged child on church property in 2015 while the adults were elsewhere in the building, participating in worship services or Bible studies.

He was arrested in December 2018 and charged in January 2019 with second-degree sexual assault, a felony.

In January 2022, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor harassment, which can occur when a defendant "strikes, shoves, kicks, or otherwise touches a person, subjects that person to offensive physical contact or attempts or threatens to do so."

He was given a one-year suspended sentence, with 19 days' credit for time already served, and wasn't required to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Miller, whose father-in-law is an Immanuel deacon, is attempting to have his misdemeanor record sealed.

"I wish we would have told you about these crimes sooner," Smith told his congregation on Dec. 10, according to a recording of the remarks provided to the Democrat-Gazette by church members.

Sunday, he promised, "I will do better, we will do better and we will be safe."

Immanuel Baptist officials have said Miller worked at the church from May 2014 until January 2016. He later took a job at First Moore Baptist Church in Oklahoma but resigned months before he was arrested.

Officials at both Immanuel and First Moore declined last week to say whether Immanuel informed First Moore about the criminal investigation in 2018.

Before apologizing to his congregation for failing to inform them about Miller's case, Smith had faced criticism for reinstating a ministry volunteer who had engaged in an "inappropriate texting relationship" with a 15-year-old high school student.

The adult, who was nearly a decade older than the boy, admitted in August that the texting had been accompanied by inappropriate "physical contact" as well, Smith wrote in a Sept. 7 letter to the "Immanuel Family."

Smith said he had notified the police and the woman's employer about the admission, and she had "wisely withdrawn from involvement [at] the church." After being told by a relative of the boy that "inappropriate photos" had been sent on Snapchat, Courtney Reissig, the church's discipleship content director at the time, said she filed her own reports with the state child abuse hotline to be sure they had received that information.

In an interview, she said Smith had been reluctant to share the information with Immanuel members, arguing that the family didn't want the incident disclosed and maintaining that the teenager had reached Arkansas' age of consent for sexual activity before any physical contact had been initiated.

On Sept. 14, Reissig submitted her resignation, writing in a letter shared with the Democrat-Gazette that the "lack of transparency, accountability, and handling" of the "abuse situation makes my position here untenable." Although she loved Immanuel's people and her work, "I cannot violate my conscience and conviction about how serious issues (like abuse) are disclosed and responded to in the church," it stated.

Immanuel has long been one of Little Rock's largest and most influential Southern Baptist congregations.

In the Arkansas Baptist State Convention's 2022 annual report, the church was listed as having 2,386 members, with an average worship attendance of 925.

Smith, a fourth-generation pastor, is the son of a former Southern Baptist Convention president, the late Bailey Smith. He has been Immanuel's pastor since 2017.