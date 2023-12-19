Marriages

Tanner Williams, 26, and Madelyn Anderson, 26, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Harris-Melendez, 20, and Karmon Garcia, 29, both of Little Rock.

Steven Long, 46, and Bethany Baldwin, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Antonio Rojo Camacho, 40, and Maria Ramirez Aguas, 36, both of Little Rock.

Levander Williams, 62, and Joyce West, 66, both of Little Rock.

Demetrick Denton, 32, and Etandra McClure, 35, both of Little Rock.

Keesa Smith, 42, and Riley Brantley, 49, both of Jacksonville.

Mark Whitmore, 60, and Rachel Hall, 58, both of Little Rock.

Lucas O'Gary, 46, and Kimberly Steed, 51, both of Little Rock.

Austin Calhoun, 30, and Payton Clyburn, 30, both of Little Rock.

Jammil De Guzman, 32, and Abigail Austin, 37, both of Little Rock.

Megan Hand, 24, of Sherwood and Weston Rogers, 26, of Little Rock.

Anthony Burks, 46, and Tabitha Mccauley, 50, both of Little Rock.

Travis Calhoun, 34, and Maria Solorzano Andrade, 36, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Pyle, 37, of Jonesboro and Ashley Harris, 36, of Little Rock.

Christopher Owens, 24, and Autumn Miller, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Mary Rainey, 27, and Liam Hill, 35, both of Little Rock.

John Matthews, 32, and Donna Morphis, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-4251. Valerie York v. Larry York.

23-4259. Joyce Hall v. Tyree Madison.

GRANTED

22-3769. Kendall Baldwin v. Stacy Baldwin.

23-1533. James Woodard v. Andrea Woodard.

23-2467. Jan Umsted v. Milton Umsted.

23-3918. Eric Allen v. Dianne Allen.

23-3934. Ron Jumper v. Lauren Jumper.