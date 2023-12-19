100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1923

At the request of the Gazette, D. C. Rottenbery, chief of police, has explained the traffic rule regarding making turns at a street intersection. He says, "Where a traffic officer is located at a street intersection automobiles or vehicles desiring to make a right-hand turn on Main Street must proceed with the traffic when the traffic signal is given." For illustration: If an automobile stand on the south side of Third Street at Main headed east and the driver desires to turn south on Main Street he may proceed when the traffic officer sounds two blasts on the chisel, which indicates that the traffic proceed east and west. He must not cross the pedestrian right of way while the traffic is open north and south. "Where left hand turns are permitted, the ruling will be the same as to procedure."

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1973

A lawyer who worked for the Legal Aid Bureau of Pulaski County four months has charged that the federally financed agency "is an inept social welfare agency" which wastes its resources in handling divorce cases. Donald C. Frazier of Little Rock made the charges in the current issue of the Arkansas Advocate, a monthly magazine. Frazier said the Legal Aid Bureau fails in what should be it primary mission -- effecting legal reforms.

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1998

Some Little Rock Air Force Base airmen departed late Thursday, and "more than 90" others are expected to depart today, on missions to the Persian Gulf region to support U.S. military personnel involved in airstrikes against Iraq. Members of the 463rd Airlift Control Squadron -- how many members is a military secret -- left the Little Rock base in Jacksonville late Thursday, Air Force officials said. The officials said "more than 90" members of the 50th Airlift Squadron and Team Little Rock, along with a small number of C-130 cargo planes, are expected to depart sometime today. The officials said exact numbers of personnel and aircraft, and their destinations, will not be made public. The 50th Airlift Squadron and the 463rd Airlift Control squadron are members of the 463rd Airlift Group. That group is based at the airfield in Jacksonville and is assigned to Air Mobility Command headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

10 years ago

Dec. 19, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- An internet failure caused problems for businesses and residents Wednesday in Pine Bluff after a fiber-optic line that connects the city to the online world was accidentally severed by construction crews in Texas. It wasn't immediately known how many internet providers were affected. But a spokesman for WEHCO Media, Inc. -- the parent company of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Inc., which operates Pine Bluff Cable TV -- said more than 3,400 of its internet customers were without service much of Wednesday. Service still had not been fully restored by early Wednesday evening. At city offices, a spokesman said working without internet access hindered everyone from members of the Police Department to patrons at the main library.