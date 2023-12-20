Razorbacks sign 24 on first day of early signing period

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks signed 16 high school players and eight college transfers Wednesday on the first day of the early national signing period for football.

Arkansas’ class of high school signees is ranked 28th overall and 14th in the Southeastern Conference by 247Sports. The SEC will expand to 16 teams next season when Texas and Oklahoma join the league.

The Razorbacks’ transfer class, which is expected to grow, is ranked 16th overall and fifth in the SEC by 247Sports. The NCAA’s transfer portal is open until early January and will reopen in the spring.

By only signing 17 high school players, Arkansas has an opportunity to sign several more transfers who will provide experience for a team on the heels of a season that ended with a 4-8 overall record and 1-7 record in SEC play.

The Razorbacks’ high school class is highlighted by a pair of 4-star recruits from Arkansas, defensive lineman Charleston Collins of Little Rock Mills and running back Braylen Russell of Benton.

A third 4-star prospect from the state, receiver Courtney Crutchfield of Pine Bluff, was previously committed to the Razorbacks, but signed with conference rival Missouri.

Other 4-star signees are cornerback Selman Bridges of Lake Belton High School and Temple, Texas; receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman of Ridge Point High School and Missouri City, Texas; and quarterback KJ Jackson from Saint James School in Montgomery, Ala.

Collins is the only top-100 overall signee in the class, according to 247Sports. The publication ranks Bridges the 10th-best player at his position.

Collins and Russell are among five signees from the state of Arkansas. The Razorbacks also signed receiver CJ Brown from Bentonville, linebacker Wyatt Simmons from Harding Academy and offensive lineman Kobe Branham from Fort Smith Southside.

Arkansas signed four high school players from Texas — Bethel-Roman, Bridges and cornerbacks Ahkhari Johnson from Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, and Jaden Allen from Aledo.

The Razorbacks signed three high school players from Alabama and one apiece from Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Kentucky.

Jeremy Cook, a safety from Hoover, Ala., has verbally committed to Arkansas but has not signed.

The Razorbacks got a signing day surprise when receiver Krosse Johnson of Holy Cross High School in New Orleans committed early Wednesday. Johnson de-committed from Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday.

High School Signees (16)

Name; Pos.; High School; Ht.; Wt.

Jaden Allen; DB; Aledo, Texas; 5-10; 163

Ashton Bethel-Roman; WR; Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point; 6-0; 171

Kobe Branham; OL; Fort Smith Southside; 6-5; 323

Selman Bridges; DB; Temple (Texas) Lake Belton; 6-2; 163

CJ Brown; WR; Bentonville; 6-1; 185

Charleston Collins; DL; Little Rock Mills; 6-5; 261

Kavion Henderson; DL; Leeds, Ala.; 6-2; 253

KJ Jackson; QB; Montgomery (Ala.) Saint James; 6-4; 222

Ahkhari Johnson; DB; Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove; 5-11; 179

Krosse Johnson; WR; New Orleans Holy Cross; 5-10; 170

Justin Logan; LB; Kennesaw (Ga.) Kell; 6-2; 213

Zuri Madison; OL; Lexington (Ky.) Douglass; 6-3; 315

Tevis Metcalf; DB; Clay, Ala.; 5-10; 181

Juju Pope; DB; Pope (Miss.) South Panola; 6-0; 195

Braylen Russell; RB; Benton; 6-1; 240

Wyatt Simmons; LB; Searcy/Harding Academy; 6-1; 213

College Transfers (8)

Name; Pos.; High School; College; Ht.; Wt.

Keyshawn Blackstock; OL; Covington, Ga.; Michigan State; 6-5; 315

Fernando Carmona; OL; Las Vegas; San Jose State; 6-5; 314

Taylen Green; QB; Lewisville, Texas; Boise State; 6-6; 221

Addison Nichols; OL; Norcross, Ga.; Tennessee; 6-5; 327

Andreas Paaske; TE; Copenhagen, Denmark; Eastern Michigan; 6-6; 255

Matthew Shipley; K; Liberty Hill, Texas; Hawaii; 6-1; 190

Doneiko Slaughter; DB; Roswell, Ga.; Tennessee; 6-0; 190

Xavian Sorey; LB; Campbellton, Fla.; Georgia; 6-3; 220