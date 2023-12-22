Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Bella Vista

Scotty Calvey, 43, of 11 Halstead Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Calvey was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Lawrence Hickman, 52, of 9 Bishampton Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal possession of explosive material or a destructive device. Hickman was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Miranda Tutor, 32, of 4123 N. Cadillac Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with arson, terroristic threatening and a parole violation. Tutor was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Gilberto Ruelas, 46, of 1161 Medway Lane in Centerton, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Ruelas was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Miguel Moralez, 42, of 430 Washington St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Moralez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.