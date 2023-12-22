Immanuel Baptist’s ties with attorney severed in response to objections, official says

Immanuel Baptist Church selected Fayetteville attorney Travis Story last month to help with its new Child Safety and Sexual Abuse Prevention program, a member of the congregation's finance team told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday.

Church officials retained Story without receiving the team's approval, said the member, who asked not to be identified because the member was not authorized to speak on behalf of the church.

After investigating and discovering Story's role in defending Josh Duggar against child pornography charges, financial team members insisted that the ties between the Little Rock church and the Story Law Firm be severed, the member added.

"Some people did some research on that [attorney], discovered who he had represented, and we didn't feel like it was advisable to have that person representing our church at this time," the member said.

In a written statement Thursday, Lead Pastor Steven Smith said the firm is no longer representing the church.

"The Church conducted an internal review for purposes of implementing new or updated sexual abuse policies and procedures. A recommendation was made within the Church to engage an advisor to assist the Church with this process. The Story Law firm was selected and engaged to draft and implement policies and procedures based on advice from within the Church and recommendations from other organizations. The Church has since ended its engagement with the Story Law firm and does not use its services in this capacity. The Church now utilizes policies developed as part of the Caring Well Initiative program," he wrote.

Duggar, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is serving a sentence of about 12½ years after being convicted in December 2021 on federal child pornography charges.

A regular on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" reality show, he worked for a time as the executive director of a political action committee affiliated with the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C.

For now, Duggar, 35, resides in the federal correctional center in Seagoville, Texas, roughly 20 miles southeast of Dallas.

Story, who continues to represent members of the Duggar family, was selected about two months after Smith informed his congregation about an adult volunteer who he said was suspended in 2020 after she was found to be engaged in an "inappropriate texting relationship" with a high school student she helped oversee.

The woman was subsequently allowed to return as a volunteer leader in the students, children and preschool ministry, but stepped aside three years later after confessing that "there had been physical contact between her and the boy when he was 16," Smith wrote in a letter to the congregation.

Then on Dec. 10, Smith apologized to the congregation for not telling them about an accusation that a former children's ministry worker had sexually abused a child on church property in 2015.

The ex-employee, now 37, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony, but later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor harassment and is attempting to have the case sealed.

Smith's apology came hours after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette published an article about the case.

The finance team member said it wasn't clear why Immanuel's pastoral leadership wanted to hire Story.

In a Nov. 15 email, Associate Pastor Mark Carter noted that Immanuel had recently launched an initiative involving "senior pastoral staff, ministry staff, and key lay leaders" who were "developing policies, procedures, and a plan to ensure Immanuel is a safe environment for all."

"As a part of this initiative, we need to enter into an agreement with an attorney who specializes in this field, the Story Law Firm of Fayetteville, AR," the email stated. "Per the agreement terms, we will be paying a $10,000 retainer fee that will be used to fund this firm's services."

The money, he said, would come from a general designated fund, and "oversight of the retainer usage" would be handled by Executive Pastor Doug Pigg.

Carter urged the committee to respond quickly, "this afternoon if at all possible," by emailing back either "yes" or "no," according to a copy shared with the Democrat-Gazette.

Instead, team members looked up Story and soured on the idea.

After deciding to reject Carter's request and alerting church officials of their decision, they found out that they'd be paying Story some of the money anyway because "he'd apparently already done work that we were unaware of," the member said.

"We paid our bill but then we made it very clear that we do not want to have further work or affiliation [with Story]," the individual said. "It just didn't feel right."

Reached by telephone Thursday, Story declined to comment.

Pigg did not respond to phone calls.

The finance team member said it was important for the truth to come out.

"I love my church. We're a great church. But, like every family, apparently, we've got some issues and some sin that we have to get rid of," the team member said.

Smith announced Wednesday that he was to be the "point of contact" for the church, its deacons and staff moving forward.

In a message he attributed to himself and an unnamed "church lawyer," Smith counseled against seeking comment from others, particularly Greg Crain, chairman of the board of deacons and a Baptist Health executive.

"While the deacons have been discussing the situation reflected in your recent coverage, they do so as an internal matter, and they are responsible only to the church," Smith wrote. "It is not their role to communicate to the news media or the general public about their work in the church."

The directive came days after three deacons with family members who have been abused were prevented from attending a board meeting called to address Immanuel's handling of such cases.

Smith, Pigg and a lawyer for the church's insurance company were all granted admission. One of the deacons, speaking without authorization, said Monday the lead pastor "needs to resign for the good of the church, the good of the congregation, and allow us to move forward."

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.