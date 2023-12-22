TOOLS & TOYS: Copco Two-Tier Cabinet Organizer and Sol Soils





Copco Two-Tier Cabinet Organizer

What's to love: Organize kitchen or bathroom cabinets with this organizer that has removable divided bins on top and large open sections on the bottom. A raised rim keeps items from falling when turning.

What does it do: The round turntable keeps everything in reach. Great for office supplies, craft supplies, hair accessories, snacks or tea bags. The five bins can be unhooked from the center post for easy refilling and the non-skid base keeps the turntable secure. The organizer sells for $24.

Sol Soils

What's to love: Specially formulated soils helps to keep house plants healthier. Sol Soils has developed a variety of soils and additives for potted plants that help retain moisture while preventing root rot.

What does it do: They offer five different types of potting mix for specific types of plants including succulents and orchids that mimic a plant's natural environment. They also offer amendments such as LECA Balls. LECA stands for lightweight expanded clay aggregate. They help potted plants retain moisture while improving drainage. Prices vary. For more information visit solsoils.com.



