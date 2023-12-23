4 minors stabbed in Jacksonville on Friday, all in stable condition

Four minors were found with stab wounds on Friday night in Jacksonville, police said.

Officers responded to 401 Pine St. just after 10 p.m. in response to an aggravated assault, a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department said Saturday afternoon.

Police found four minors with stab wounds, one of which was in critical condition. All of them were taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

"At last check, all juveniles were in stable condition," the release said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The release did not say if there were any suspects or arrests made.