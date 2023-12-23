Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Benton County

Benton County

Joshua Brown, 35, of 14095 Mistletoe Road in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with stalking. Brown was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Phillip Reece, 54, of Falling Springs Road in Decatur, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of sexual assault. Reece was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Joshua Wheeler, 49, of 15361 Arkansas 62 in Garfield, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of rape. Wheeler was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Jason Snook, 63, of 1299 Slack St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Snook was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.