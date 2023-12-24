Anniversaries





Rita Faye and Jon Andrew Stewart of Little Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 28 with a small private gathering at their home. The couple were married Dec. 29, 1973. She is the former Rita Courson and a retired pharmacist. He retired from business and finance. They are the parents of Brittany Smith of Little Rock, Mandy Gifford of Dallas and Jeff Stewart of Fayetteville. They have eight grandchildren.

Yvonne and Joseph Matthew Whalen of North Little Rock will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Dec. 27, 1963. She is the former Yvonne White and a retired teacher from the North Little Rock school system. He retired as a marketing researcher with Entergy Corp.



