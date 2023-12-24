At the mansion with Santa

Children dressed in festive holiday outfits enjoyed breakfast with Santa at the Governor's Mansion on Dec. 9.

The kids and parents enjoyed a variety of activities including train rides, photos with St. Nick, making reindeer food and a candy station where they could fill bags full of red and green sweets.

Gov. Sarah Sanders greeted guests and posed for photos with attendees as they entered the Grand Hall.

Guests enjoyed a buffet breakfast and dined at tables covered in red and white checkered cloths and centered with tall tiered dessert stands filled with cookies and treats.

After breakfast Santa read "The Christmas Story" to the children.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins